Julianne Hough Dips & Twirls in Metallic Heels for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32 Promo

DANCING WITH THE STARS - Key Art. (ABC)
Julianne Hough, Casa Del Sol, 2017, black pumps, black sweater
Julianne Hough, The Day of Indulgence party, Los Angeles, floral dress, black sandals
EXCLUSIVE: Makeup Free Julianne Hough spotted leaving her mother's house two weeks after filing for divorce from Brooks Laich. 20 Nov 2020 Pictured: Makeup Free Julianne Hough spotted leaving her mother's house two weeks after filing for divorce from Brooks Laich. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716341_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough heading to the gym. 24 Oct 2020 Pictured: Julianne Hough. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA709951_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Julianne Hough twirled and dipped for a new promotional video for season 32 of “Dancing With The Stars.” The short clip was posted to the show’s official Instagram, announcing her and Alfoson Ribeiro as the new hosts of the reality competition.

“It’s a new spin on Dancing with the Stars! Coming this fall, step into the new #DWTS season with co-hosts Julianne Hough & Alfonso Ribeiro,” read the caption.

Offering her feet a glamorous touch, Hough sported a pair of coordinating silver-heeled sandals. The footwear featured subdued rounded toes and a sturdy strap-forward construction that crossed over the top of the “Rock of Ages” star’s toes and around her ankles, securing the pair in place.

Hough’s dazzling heels also included cushioned silver soles, offering her added support, accompanied by estimated 3 to 4 inches heels, a standard size for many heeled shoes.

Matching her footwear, Hough donned a sparkling gown featuring a strappy bodice, a low cut back and a daring side slit that traveled up the length of her leg. Halfway through the video, the professional dancer changed into a shorter silver mini-dress in order to show off some of her dance moves properly.

Hough can usually be found wearing neutral mules and square-toed heels from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People.

“Dancing with the Stars” will air live on ABC and Disney+ from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST on Monday nights. The release date is not known yet, however, when it is released it can be watched live on ABC & Disney+ and streamed the next day on Hulu.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

