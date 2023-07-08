Julianne Hough Twirls Barefoot in Mesh Christian Siriano Set and Roger Vivier ‘I Love Vivier’ Pumps

Julianne Hough twirled into the weekend in a video posted to her Instagram today.

Clad in a mesh Christian Siriano set, the video saw Hough in the Hamptons descending a flight of stairs, giving her fans and followers a quick glimps of her outfit. The “Footloose” star was in the scenic location to celebrate her cover story for Hamptons Magazine.

Hough’s two piece was jet black, comprised of a cropped breezy high-neck sheer mesh top layered overtop a black leather bra top worn with a matching black high-waisted mesh maxi skirt. Under her sheer skirt, the thespian layered on black high-waisted underwear, offering Hough some extra coverage. The set was simple and sophisticated, paired alongside a slouchy crystalized mini bag. Finishing out her look strong, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant styled her long blonde locks all slicked back into a bun.

Hough went barefoot for the short video but she held a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps from Roger Vivier, a classic closet staple. The sleek “I Love Vivier” pair were comprised of sharp knife-like pointed toes with a matt leather finish. Thin but sturdy 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels rounded out the set.

Although it was hard to see, the lining of her pumps featured red hearts, creating a whimsical peekaboo effect. The Broadway star is an avid wearer of pointed-toe pumps, incorporating the footwear style into many of her more formal looks for her red carpet apperances.

Hough can usually be found wearing neutral mules and square-toed heels from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When off-duty, Hough’s looks include flats, close-toed mules, pumps and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour among a miyrad of other brands.

PHOTOS: See some of Julianne Hough’s best street style looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women

Most Comfortable Heels