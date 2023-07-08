Julianne Hough Twirls Barefoot in Mesh Christian Siriano Set and Roger Vivier ‘I Love Vivier’ Pumps

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Julianne Hough twirled into the weekend in a video posted to her Instagram today.
Clad in a mesh Christian Siriano set, the video saw Hough in the Hamptons descending a flight of stairs, giving her fans and followers a quick glimps of her outfit. The “Footloose” star was in the scenic location to celebrate her cover story for Hamptons Magazine.
Hough’s two piece was jet black, comprised of a cropped breezy high-neck sheer mesh top layered overtop a black leather bra top worn with a matching black high-waisted mesh maxi skirt. Under her sheer skirt, the thespian layered on black high-waisted underwear, offering Hough some extra coverage. The set was simple and sophisticated, paired alongside a slouchy crystalized mini bag. Finishing out her look strong, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant styled her long blonde locks all slicked back into a bun.
Hough went barefoot for the short video but she held a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps from Roger Vivier, a classic closet staple. The sleek “I Love Vivier” pair were comprised of sharp knife-like pointed toes with a matt leather finish. Thin but sturdy 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels rounded out the set.
Although it was hard to see, the lining of her pumps featured red hearts, creating a whimsical peekaboo effect. The Broadway star is an avid wearer of pointed-toe pumps, incorporating the footwear style into many of her more formal looks for her red carpet apperances.
Hough can usually be found wearing neutral mules and square-toed heels from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When off-duty, Hough’s looks include flats, close-toed mules, pumps and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour among a miyrad of other brands.
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
