Julianne Hough Wears Backless Sequin Dress & Heels at American Ballet Theatre’s Summer Season 2023 Opening Night

Julianne Hough attended the 2023 American Ballet Theatre’s summer season opening night performance of “Like Water For Chocolate” at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City last night.

The “Footloose” star adorned herself in an ethereal gown featuring draping at the shoulders and a floor-sweeping train. The print of the dress elevated her appearance.

Julianne Hough attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre’s summer season opening night. MEGA

Her hair was styled in a updo to make room for the look. She accessorized with large gold teardrop earrings and an acrylic sea shell purse accented by gold hardware.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible, Hough completed her look with a pair of sandals with stiletto heels reaching at least 4 inches in height. Her preferred shoe choices include neutral mules and square-toed heels from brands such as Femme LA, Kurt Geiger, and Free People. When off-duty, she opts for flats, closed-toe mules, pumps and heeled sandals by Kate Spade and Franco Sarto.

Julianne Hough attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre’s summer season opening night. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Furthermore, Hough incorporates a range of athletic sneakers from popular brands like Hoka and Under Armour into her casual style.

Known for her effortless elegance, she often gravitates towards feminine silhouettes and bold patterns. Her shoe style is equally diverse, ranging from glamorous heels to casual sneakers. On the red carpet, she embraces strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps, accentuating her looks with statement footwear. In her everyday style, Julianne opts for comfortable yet stylish options like ankle boots, flats, and trendy sneakers. With a keen eye for fashion, she effortlessly combines different shoe styles to create a unique and fashionable ensemble for any occasion.

The opening night of the 2023 American Ballet Theatre’s summer season at drew an array of notable celebrities, including Katie Holmes, Chris Lowell and many others, who added their star power to the magical evening.