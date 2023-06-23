Julia Fox Soars in 6-Inch Metallic Heels & ‘Tom of Finland’ Minidress at Diesel’s Pride Event

Julia Fox joined Glenn Martens and Diesel, in collaboration with The Tom of Finland Foundation and The Community, who came together on Thursday to host an exclusive VIP launch event.

The occasion marked the celebration of The AllTogether Clubhouse and Diesel’s highly anticipated Pride 2023 capsule collection. The AllTogether Clubhouse, a captivating homecoming show, pays homage to the rich legacy of queer culture in New York. It explores the vibrant realms of nightlife, erotic arts and unwavering activism, making its debut in the United States following successful showcases in Paris and Venice.

Julia Fox attends Glenn Martens and Diesel, in partnership with The Tom of Finland Foundation and The Community, VIP launch event to celebrate The AllTogether Clubhouse and Diesel’s Pride 2023 capsule collection. Courtesy of BFA / David X. Prutting

Fox transformed the Diesel x Tom of Finland Foundation Pride Capsule cotton tank top into a minidress. The top featured an all-over graphic print with a round neck, sleeveless design and straight hem. On top, she wore the KNWLS Gray Claw Jacket, designed with grained leather and distressing throughout.

When it came to accessories, she opted for double Diesel bags in varying sizes to offer balance. The green and gray camouflage printed cowskin leather handbag showcased a fixed leather carrying handle, a metal logo badge on the front, and crystal embellishments while the smaller bag served the ultimate contrast in all white. Fox also threw on a matching hat to coordinate with the graphic on her shirt.

Julia Foxx attends Glenn Martens and Diesel, in partnership with The Tom of Finland Foundation and The Community, VIP launch event to celebrate The AllTogether Clubhouse and Diesel’s Pride 2023 capsule collection. Courtesy of BFA / David X. Prutting

On her feet, she soared in sky-high silver shimmer cross-strap platform mules with 6-inch block heels.

Platform mules have evolved as a popular footwear trend over the years. Originally popularized in the 1970s, they made a comeback in the 1990s and have remained a fashion staple ever since. With their elevated soles and slip-on design, platform mules offer a perfect blend of style and comfort, making them a go-to choice for fashion-forward individuals.

The AllTogether Clubhouse exhibition and events program, running from June 21st to June 25th, features a range of activities, including talks, screenings, performances, and concerts. It brings together diverse generations of influential LGBTQIA+ figures and organizations that have shaped the vibrant New York queer scene. Admission to the exhibition and events is free with registration at Diesel.com.