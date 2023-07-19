Julia Fox Brings No-Pants Dressing a Modern Twist in Open-Heeled Mules

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Julia Fox leaned into no-pants dressing yet again — this time, with a futuristic shoe twist.
On Tuesday, Fox was spotted strolling in New York City in a shirting-inspired outfit. The “Uncut Gems” actress‘ attire featured a light blue shirtdress with a button-up front, unbuttoned collar and oversized sleeves. Elevating the piece was a second shirt overlay attachment, which draped across Fox’s back and tied around her shoulders for a layered appearance.
The Diesel muse complemented her outfit with thin dark blue-framed eyeglasses, a thin gold chain necklace and glossy black pedicure. A smooth, glossy black leather shoulder bag with a rounded hobo base, silver zipper-accented front and eyelet-studded strap also brought her attire a dash of punky edge.
When it came to footwear, Fox slipped on a pair of futuristically modern mules to complete her outfit. The knitwear designer’s style featured thin black soles topped by rectangular black straps, printed with a geometric charcoal pattern. Finishing the set with a dynamic twist were acrylic white heels, which curved around the pair’s base and connected to its front to form a fully open wedge silhouette.
Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.
