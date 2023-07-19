×
Julia Fox Brings No-Pants Dressing a Modern Twist in Open-Heeled Mules

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: is seen at the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Julia Fox and Valentino Fox attend the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Diesel)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Haley Lu Richardson attends the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Diesel)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Richie Shazam attends the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Diesel)
Julia Fox leaned into no-pants dressing yet again — this time, with a futuristic shoe twist.

On Tuesday, Fox was spotted strolling in New York City in a shirting-inspired outfit. The “Uncut Gems” actress‘ attire featured a light blue shirtdress with a button-up front, unbuttoned collar and oversized sleeves. Elevating the piece was a second shirt overlay attachment, which draped across Fox’s back and tied around her shoulders for a layered appearance.

Julia Fox walks in New York City on July 18, 2023.Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Diesel muse complemented her outfit with thin dark blue-framed eyeglasses, a thin gold chain necklace and glossy black pedicure. A smooth, glossy black leather shoulder bag with a rounded hobo base, silver zipper-accented front and eyelet-studded strap also brought her attire a dash of punky edge.

Julia Fox walks in New York City on July 18, 2023.Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Fox slipped on a pair of futuristically modern mules to complete her outfit. The knitwear designer’s style featured thin black soles topped by rectangular black straps, printed with a geometric charcoal pattern. Finishing the set with a dynamic twist were acrylic white heels, which curved around the pair’s base and connected to its front to form a fully open wedge silhouette.

A closer look at Fox’s mules.Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

Diesel’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row Fetes Julia Fox, Miguel & More for Fall 2023 Collection
