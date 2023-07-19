Julia Fox Brings No-Pants Dressing a Modern Twist in Open-Heeled Mules

Julia Fox leaned into no-pants dressing yet again — this time, with a futuristic shoe twist.

On Tuesday, Fox was spotted strolling in New York City in a shirting-inspired outfit. The “Uncut Gems” actress‘ attire featured a light blue shirtdress with a button-up front, unbuttoned collar and oversized sleeves. Elevating the piece was a second shirt overlay attachment, which draped across Fox’s back and tied around her shoulders for a layered appearance.

Julia Fox walks in New York City on July 18, 2023. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Diesel muse complemented her outfit with thin dark blue-framed eyeglasses, a thin gold chain necklace and glossy black pedicure. A smooth, glossy black leather shoulder bag with a rounded hobo base, silver zipper-accented front and eyelet-studded strap also brought her attire a dash of punky edge.

Julia Fox walks in New York City on July 18, 2023. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Fox slipped on a pair of futuristically modern mules to complete her outfit. The knitwear designer’s style featured thin black soles topped by rectangular black straps, printed with a geometric charcoal pattern. Finishing the set with a dynamic twist were acrylic white heels, which curved around the pair’s base and connected to its front to form a fully open wedge silhouette.

A closer look at Fox’s mules. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.