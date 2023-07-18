Julia Fox Hits the Beach in Sheer Mesh Trousers, Cutout Swimsuit and Chunky Slides

Julia Fox was spotted yesterday out getting her tan at a beach in New York. The thespian took to the sand in a stark white one-piece swimsuit in a high-cut style with cutouts all across the midsection and black tassel detailing.

Julia Fox is seen at the beach on July 17, 2023 in New York. GC Images

The swimwear was layered up with white mesh low-waisted trousers featuring a baggy and sheer composition, acting as some sort of a cover-up. The trousers featured opaque striped white and blue side paneling with ample pocket detailing.

Accessorizing her beachwear, Fox sported a camo trucker hat that read “Salem” on the front in white worn alongside large shield-like shades and beaded jewelry.

Julia Fox is seen at the beach on July 17, 2023 in New York. GC Images

Although they were slightly hard to see over the hem of her trousers, Fox’s slides featured open backs and toes with thick straps that sat overtop her feet, securing the shoe to her feet while allowing her to slip her feet in and out with ease.

The slides also appeared to have some sort of striping detail on each strap. The slip-on style can be dressed up or down depending on what it’s partnered with. Like Fox’s application, however, the shoe is especially popular poolside or with casual summer looks.

A closer look at Julia Fox’s shoes. GC Images

The model is best known for donning the funkiest of footwear. The “Uncut Gems” star often dons heeled sandals and pumps with subtle detailing that set the styles apart from their more subdued counterparts.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits for past red carpet appearances hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear game includes big names like Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month. Fox also recently made her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Celebrities Love Adidas Adilette Slides