×
Read Next: Latto Embraces Sheer Trend in High-Slit Dress & Strappy Sandals at BET Awards 2023
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

City Girls’ JT Brings Drama to the Bet Awards 2023 in Deconstructed Jeal Paul Gaultier Dress and Heels

US rapper JT from City Girls arrives for the 2023 BET awards at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, June 25, 2023. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Ice Spice at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ice Spice at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Brooklyn Nicole and Latto at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
GloRilla at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View Gallery
View Gallery75 Images
Share

JT wore a dramatic dress from Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture’s fall 2022 collection to the BET Awards 2023 tonight, in Los Angeles.

The look featured a corseted bodice, adorned with buttons down the center, while the mermaid hemline of the skirt added a touch of elegance. The deconstructed suit seamlessly transformed into a stunning ball gown, displaying a perfect fusion of innovation and sophistication.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: JT attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
JT attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles.Getty Images

The “Act Bad” rapper kept her accessories minimal but chic with a diamond necklace that coordinated with her look. Her hair was styled in soft waves and a sheer headband added an ounce of flair. 

While we couldn’t see her footwear, JT’s shoe style reflects her penchant for high fashion, as she frequently dons statement heels, designer sneakers and eye-catching boots. Her impact on fashion lies in her unapologetic approach, inspiring fans to embrace their individuality and take risks with their style.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: JT attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
JT attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles.Getty Images

JT, one-half of the City Girls duo, possesses a bold and fearless style that embodies confidence. Known for her daring fashion choices, she often rocks figure-hugging outfits, vibrant patterns and glamorous accessories. 

Her bold fashion statements have resonated with many, empowering a new wave of fashion enthusiasts to embrace self-expression and push boundaries in their own wardrobes.

The BET Awards honors the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

City Girls' JT Brings Drama to Bet Awards 2023 in Jeal Paul Gaultier
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad