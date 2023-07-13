Jrue and Lauren Holiday Suit Up in Coordinated Blazers With Loafers and Heels for ESPYs 2023 Red Carpet

Jrue and Lauren Holiday made a striking arrival on the 2023 ESPY red carpet in Los Angeles. The superstar couple was honored with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for their work in the community.

Jrue wore a suit with an ombre finish. The suit featured a gradual color transition, creating a visually captivating effect. The ombre design added a modern twist to the classic suit, showcasing Jrue’s fashion-forward approach.

(L-R) Jrue Holiday and Lauren Holiday attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood. Getty Images

His wife exuded the same level of style, opting for a black suit with blue accents that complemented her partner’s ensemble. The black suit provided a sleek and sophisticated base for Lauren, while the blue outlining added a vibrant and eye-catching touch.

When it came to footwear, Jrue opted for a relaxed yet stylish choice of footwear, slipping into a pair of black textured loafers. The loafers added a touch of sophistication to his ensemble, with their textured detailing lending a subtle hint of visual interest. As for Lauren, she strapped on patent leather pumps adorned with a pointed toe, ankle fastening secured by a small buckle. The pumps showcased a polished gold metal 4-inch heel. With a rubber-injected leather outsole, she ensured both style and comfort in her footwear choice.

Jrue Holiday and Lauren Holiday, recipients of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, and Sue Bird. Getty Images

When it comes to Jrue’s shoe style, he is no stranger to making a statement. He meshes comfort and style with a penchant for eye-catching footwear. Jrue is often seen sporting a variety of sneakers that combine fashion-forward designs with athletic functionality. His shoe style showcases his ability to fuse sporty elements with high fashion.

Lauren also blends fashion and functionality in her shoe style. With flair, she pairs trendy designs with comfort, often opting for stylish sneakers and boots. From busy days to special occasions, the soccer player’s shoe choices epitomize fashion-forward versatility without compromising on comfort.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.