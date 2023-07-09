Jourdan Dunn Shines in Yellow Satin Ralph Lauren Look at the Polo Ralph Lauren’s Party at Wimbledon

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jourdan Dunn, joined a bevy of celebrities that flock to the Polo Ralph Lauren fashion event at Wimbledon in collaboration with British Vogue. Fashion A-listers like Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller and Lila Moss gathered at the tennis championship on July 9.
For the occassion, Dunn picked a bright and summery outfit that featured a canary yellow cable-knit cashmere sweater and an elegant and flowy yellow satin midi skirt, all from the American designer’s collection.
The model completed the look with a pair of oval-shaped rhinstone sunglasses and styled her hair in the signature straight bob she’s been rocking for the past months.
When it came to shoes, Dunn went with a pair of black and white sandals with a retro flair. The style also featured thin straps around the ankle for added stability, criss-cross uppers and an at least 3-inch high stiletto heels.
The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic beat Jordan Thompson 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in the second round of the tournament to claim his 350th win in a Grand Slam match.
PHOTOS: See what other celebrities have worn while attending Wimbledon over the years.
