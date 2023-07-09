×
Read Next: ‘Barbie’ Movie Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jourdan Dunn Shines in Yellow Satin Ralph Lauren Look at the Polo Ralph Lauren’s Party at Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Dion Hamilton and Jourdan Dunn attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Dion Hamilton and Jourdan Dunn attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2023 in London, England.
WireImage
Share

Jourdan Dunn, joined a bevy of celebrities that flock to the Polo Ralph Lauren fashion event at Wimbledon in collaboration with British Vogue. Fashion A-listers like Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller and Lila Moss gathered at the tennis championship on July 9.

For the occassion, Dunn picked a bright and summery outfit that featured a canary yellow cable-knit cashmere sweater and an elegant and flowy yellow satin midi skirt, all from the American designer’s collection.

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Jourdan Dunn, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event during The Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage)
Jourdan Dunn, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event during The Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2023 in Wimbledon. WireImage

The model completed the look with a pair of oval-shaped rhinstone sunglasses and styled her hair in the signature straight bob she’s been rocking for the past months.

When it came to shoes, Dunn went with a pair of black and white sandals with a retro flair. The style also featured thin straps around the ankle for added stability, criss-cross uppers and an at least 3-inch high stiletto heels.

Jourdan Dunn arrives on day seven of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 9, 2023. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)
Jourdan Dunn arrives on day seven of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. PA Images via Getty Images

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic beat Jordan Thompson 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in the second round of the tournament to claim his 350th win in a Grand Slam match.

PHOTOSSee what other celebrities have worn while attending Wimbledon over the years.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jourdan Dunn in Ralph Lauren at Wimbledon
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad