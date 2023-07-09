Jourdan Dunn Shines in Yellow Satin Ralph Lauren Look at the Polo Ralph Lauren’s Party at Wimbledon

Jourdan Dunn, joined a bevy of celebrities that flock to the Polo Ralph Lauren fashion event at Wimbledon in collaboration with British Vogue. Fashion A-listers like Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller and Lila Moss gathered at the tennis championship on July 9.

For the occassion, Dunn picked a bright and summery outfit that featured a canary yellow cable-knit cashmere sweater and an elegant and flowy yellow satin midi skirt, all from the American designer’s collection.

Jourdan Dunn, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event during The Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2023 in Wimbledon. WireImage

The model completed the look with a pair of oval-shaped rhinstone sunglasses and styled her hair in the signature straight bob she’s been rocking for the past months.

When it came to shoes, Dunn went with a pair of black and white sandals with a retro flair. The style also featured thin straps around the ankle for added stability, criss-cross uppers and an at least 3-inch high stiletto heels.

Jourdan Dunn arrives on day seven of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. PA Images via Getty Images

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic beat Jordan Thompson 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in the second round of the tournament to claim his 350th win in a Grand Slam match.

