Jourdan Dunn Tries Out the See-Through Trend in Sheer Rhinestoned Set and Christian Louboutin Pumps at British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party

Jourdan Dunn tried her hand at the sheer trend while in attendance at the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party held on July 13 in London.

For the occasion, the British model wore a black two-piece featuring rhinestone detailing all throughout. The set was comprised of a black cropped top with long see-through bell sleeves, a plunging neckline and decorative gold and pearl-embellished detailing that sat right in the middle of the bodice. On the bottom, Dunn sported a matching breezy black maxi skirt that stopped just above her ankles, spotlighting her footwear.

Jourdan Dunn attends the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13, 2023 in London. GC Images

Speaking of her footwear, the “Zoolander 2” actress stepped into a pair of shiny black leather pointed-toe pumps, a classic closet staple, from Christian Louboutin.

The neutral style featured Louboutin’s unmistakable red bottoms along with sharp knife-like pointed toes and a shiny patent leather finish. Thin and short 2 to 3 inch stiletto heels rounded out the set, offering the runway regular a conservative and walkable boost in height.

A closer look at Jourdan Dunn’s shoes. GC Images

Pointed pumps are a popular footwear silhouette. The sharpened style, and many like it, has been spotted on a plethora of top stars including Jennifer Garner, Hillary Clinton, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Dua Lipa and Mia Goth among many others.

In a similarly dressy style, Dunn was also spotted attending a Polo Ralph Lauren fashion event at Wimbledon 2023 in collaboration with British Vogue. Many big names in fashion including Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller and Lila Moss gathered at the tennis championship on July 9 in their most fashionable wears.

For the occasion, Dunn picked a bright and summery outfit that featured a canary yellow cable-knit cashmere sweater and an elegant and flowy yellow satin midi skirt, all from the American designer’s collection. The vibrant look was worn alongside a pair of black and white sandals.

