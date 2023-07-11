Jordyn Woods Goes Red-Hot in Loewe Vest & White Leather Pumps

Jordyn Woods brought a pop of red to her Instagram feed on Monday.

The model posed in a red Loewe vest that featured dropped shoulders and embroidered detailing that covered the front with the brand’s cable emblem. The knit piece is a part of the designer’s fall 2023 collection. She paired the top with a pair of gray wide-leg jeans, which she rolled-up at the hemline.

Woods accessorized the look with a pair of textured gold hoops and an assortment of rings and bracelets, including a linked piece from Tory Burch. She also added a red quilted leather Chanel flap shoulder bag with the brand’s gold CC turn lock and a chain-link leather strap.

To complete the look, the model opted for a pair of white pumps. The leather heels featured a gold accent that sat at the top of the vamp just before the shoe slimmed into a pointed toe. The back of the pumps were hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

In the past couple of months, the fashion influencer has been busy with her very own clothing line, Woods by Jordyn. She launched the company with a 3-piece collection earlier this year in January and has since been working on the next one. The line has been a success with stars like Halle Bailey being spotted in the designs.

When it comes to footwear, Woods’ style is versatile. For casual days, she is often seen in sleek sneakers from brands like Nike. For red carpet appearances, the model usually gravitates towards towering pumps and breezy sandals. Her closet is filled with styles from top labels like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owns and Chanel.