Jordyn Woods Masters All-White Summer Style in Crossed Satin Sandals

Jordyn Woods has been taking to Instagram to document her glamorous vacation to Mykonos, Greece this summer.

In a new post on Tuesday, the influencer can be seen modeling an all-white ensemble consisting of a slinky midi dress and mules. The dress she showed off, Cult Gaia’s “Nalda” dress, is sold out in white but still available in a lime green iteration. Retailing for just under $1,000, the design featured an intricate floral and spiral crochet bodice with spaghetti straps and a pleated stretch-knit skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) The 25-year-old model, who founded her own eponymous brand, styled the eye-catching dress with a pair of simple white mule sandals. The open-back silhouette boasted a classic crisscross toe design and a thin heel. Mules are having a moment this summer. Ashley Graham, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and other celebrities have worn the shoe style.



Woods accessorized expertly, adding dangly earrings, a necklace, an assortment of bracelets on both wrists and an anklet. A coordinating white crochet Chanel bag with a chain strap completed the former “Life of Kylie” star’s elegant look.

Over the years, Woods has become known for her chic style comprised of statement dresses, matching sets and baggy cargo pants with neon buckle-embellished heels. When it comes to footwear, beyond sandals and pumps and over-the-knee boots, she favors sneakers from brands like Chanel and Nike. Some of her other go-to favorite brands include Prada and Dior.