Jordyn Woods Masters All-White Summer Style in Crossed Satin Sandals

Jordyn Woods has been taking to Instagram to document her glamorous vacation to Mykonos, Greece this summer.
In a new post on Tuesday, the influencer can be seen modeling an all-white ensemble consisting of a slinky midi dress and mules. The dress she showed off, Cult Gaia’s “Nalda” dress, is sold out in white but still available in a lime green iteration. Retailing for just under $1,000, the design featured an intricate floral and spiral crochet bodice with spaghetti straps and a pleated stretch-knit skirt.
Over the years, Woods has become known for her chic style comprised of statement dresses, matching sets and baggy cargo pants with neon buckle-embellished heels. When it comes to footwear, beyond sandals and pumps and over-the-knee boots, she favors sneakers from brands like Chanel and Nike. Some of her other go-to favorite brands include Prada and Dior.
