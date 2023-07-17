Jordyn Woods Reunites With Kylie Jenner in Heat-Reactive Bodycon Dress and Stilettos

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reconnected this week while in Los Angeles. On Saturday, the duo reunited at a sushi restaurant following a four-year separation. Previously, the pair seemingly broke off their public connections in Feb. 2019, according to E! News.

For the occasion, Woods — as seen on Instagram — wore an unreleased long-sleeved dress from her namesake brand, Woods By Jordyn. The bodycon piece featured an allover digital print in hues of orange, red and blue, mimicking the heat-reactive patterns seen in weather maps for a figure-enhancing appearance.

Woods opted to accent the colorful attire with a matte blue crocodile Hermès Birkin handbag, as well as a swirling gold choker necklace, layered rings and sculpted gold post earrings.

Jenner, meanwhile, contrastingly gravitated to neutral tones in a set of black wide-leg jeans and a white and black one-shouldered top — which also featured an asymmetric hem for a modern touch. The Kylie Beauty mogul continued the color palette in her accessories: small gold drop earrings, a rounded black leather shoulder bag and black Prada sunglasses.

On the shoe front, Woods finished her outfit with a pair of stiletto-heeled sandals. Though they couldn’t be fully seen beneath her dress’ long hem, the set appeared to feature smooth leather uppers with thin ankle straps, cast in a deep red or red-brown hue. Jenner’s footwear, meanwhile, could not be seen.

Following their reunion, Woods also stepped out for a dinner date on Sunday night with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. On this occasion, the “Life of Kylie” star wore a white scrunch-necked crop top with Chanel’s wide-legged blue cargo trousers and a matching belt — each woven with thin silver threads to mimic the appearance of tweed. For a dash of casual glamour, Woods finished her look with angular sunglasses, small gold hoop earrings and a miniature gold crystal-covered version of Balenciaga’s Hourglass handbag.

(L-R): Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are seen in Los Angeles on July 16, 2023. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On the footwear front, Woods opted to slip on a pair of light brown satin pumps to complete her attire. The stiletto-heeled set featured triangular pointed toes for a sharp finish, which were ornately topped with swirling crystal serpent accents.

Woods‘ fashion forays surpass having a love for designer pieces. As a model, she’s previously walked for Christian Siriano, Chromat and Lane Bryant at New York Fashion Week, and starred in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods has also co-designed collections with PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and Addition Elle, plus a collaborative makeup line with Kylie Cosmetics. She previously launched her own size-inclusive activewear brand, Secndnture, in 2018.