Jordyn Woods Reunites With Kylie Jenner in Heat-Reactive Bodycon Dress and Stilettos

Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, date, boyfriend, Chanel, Balenciaga, jeans, blue pants, belt, crop top, white crop top, handbag, crystal bag, gold bag, Hourglass bag, heels, high heels, pumps, satin pumps, brown pumps, snake pumps, crystal pumps
A stylish Jordyn Woods shows off her knack for style as she grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu.
Jordyn Woods at the 2021 UOMA Beauty Pride Month And Juneteenth Celebration Launch Event.
Jordyn Woods arriving to the 2020 Pretty Little Thing Dinner.
Jordyn Woods attending the 47 Meters Down Uncaged premiere.
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reconnected this week while in Los Angeles. On Saturday, the duo reunited at a sushi restaurant following a four-year separation. Previously, the pair seemingly broke off their public connections in Feb. 2019, according to E! News.

For the occasion, Woods — as seen on Instagram — wore an unreleased long-sleeved dress from her namesake brand, Woods By Jordyn. The bodycon piece featured an allover digital print in hues of orange, red and blue, mimicking the heat-reactive patterns seen in weather maps for a figure-enhancing appearance.

Woods opted to accent the colorful attire with a matte blue crocodile Hermès Birkin handbag, as well as a swirling gold choker necklace, layered rings and sculpted gold post earrings.

Jenner, meanwhile, contrastingly gravitated to neutral tones in a set of black wide-leg jeans and a white and black one-shouldered top — which also featured an asymmetric hem for a modern touch. The Kylie Beauty mogul continued the color palette in her accessories: small gold drop earrings, a rounded black leather shoulder bag and black Prada sunglasses.

On the shoe front, Woods finished her outfit with a pair of stiletto-heeled sandals. Though they couldn’t be fully seen beneath her dress’ long hem, the set appeared to feature smooth leather uppers with thin ankle straps, cast in a deep red or red-brown hue. Jenner’s footwear, meanwhile, could not be seen.

Following their reunion, Woods also stepped out for a dinner date on Sunday night with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. On this occasion, the “Life of Kylie” star wore a white scrunch-necked crop top with Chanel’s wide-legged blue cargo trousers and a matching belt — each woven with thin silver threads to mimic the appearance of tweed. For a dash of casual glamour, Woods finished her look with angular sunglasses, small gold hoop earrings and a miniature gold crystal-covered version of Balenciaga’s Hourglass handbag.

Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, date, boyfriend, Chanel, Balenciaga, jeans, blue pants, belt, crop top, white crop top, handbag, crystal bag, gold bag, Hourglass bag, heels, high heels, pumps, satin pumps, brown pumps, snake pumps, crystal pumps
(L-R): Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are seen in Los Angeles on July 16, 2023.Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On the footwear front, Woods opted to slip on a pair of light brown satin pumps to complete her attire. The stiletto-heeled set featured triangular pointed toes for a sharp finish, which were ornately topped with swirling crystal serpent accents.

Woods‘ fashion forays surpass having a love for designer pieces. As a model, she’s previously walked for Christian Siriano, Chromat and Lane Bryant at New York Fashion Week, and starred in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods has also co-designed collections with PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and Addition Elle, plus a collaborative makeup line with Kylie Cosmetics. She previously launched her own size-inclusive activewear brand, Secndnture, in 2018.

