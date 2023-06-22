Jordyn Woods Serves White Hot Glamour in Daring High-Slit Dress and Matching Mules in Date Night With Karl Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods had a date night out in Paris with her boyfriend and basketballer Karl Anthony Towns.

Dressed in the white Raven dress by Hanifa, she exuded grace and style. The design showcased a high slit and meticulous draping, adding an element of intrigue to the ensemble.

Her accessories included a Louis Vuitton trunk purse that coordinated like a dream with Towns’ neutral outfit spotlighted by his Off-White x Nike Beige Mesh And Leather Mid Blazer High Top Sneakers.

On her feet, she slipped on white mules to complete the look. The style featured a block heel of 3 inches.

Mules remain fashionable nowadays, incorporating various materials. They effortlessly elevate casual and formal looks, adding a chic touch to any outfit. Comfortable and versatile, white mules remain a go-to choice for fashion enthusiasts.

Throughout the years, Woods has consistently displayed her affinity for sleek heels, as evidenced by her choice of strappy red-heeled sandals at the May PrettyLittleThing and Kappa collaboration party. However, her involvement in the fashion industry goes beyond her love for designer pieces.

As a successful model, she has graced the runways of esteemed designers such as Christian Siriano, Chromat, and Lane Bryant during New York Fashion Week. Additionally, Woods has become a sought-after face for renowned brands like Good American, Express, and Yeezy, starring in their captivating campaigns.

Collaborating with brands like PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo, and Addition Elle, Woods has co-designed exclusive collections that resonate with her unique style. Furthermore, Woods has delved into the beauty industry through a collaborative makeup line with Kylie Cosmetics, further cementing her influence in fashion and beauty.