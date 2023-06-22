×
Jordyn Woods Serves White Hot Glamour in Daring High-Slit Dress and Matching Mules in Date Night With Karl Anthony Towns

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: NBA athlete Karl-Anthony Towns and model Jordyn Woods attend the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery7 Images
Jordyn Woods had a date night out in Paris with her boyfriend and basketballer Karl Anthony Towns.

Dressed in the white Raven dress by Hanifa, she exuded grace and style. The design showcased a high slit and meticulous draping, adding an element of intrigue to the ensemble.

Her accessories included a Louis Vuitton trunk purse that coordinated like a dream with Towns’ neutral outfit spotlighted by his Off-White x Nike Beige Mesh And Leather Mid Blazer High Top Sneakers.

On her feet, she slipped on white mules to complete the look. The style featured a block heel of 3 inches.

Mules remain fashionable nowadays, incorporating various materials. They effortlessly elevate casual and formal looks, adding a chic touch to any outfit. Comfortable and versatile, white mules remain a go-to choice for fashion enthusiasts.

Throughout the years, Woods has consistently displayed her affinity for sleek heels, as evidenced by her choice of strappy red-heeled sandals at the May PrettyLittleThing and Kappa collaboration party. However, her involvement in the fashion industry goes beyond her love for designer pieces.

As a successful model, she has graced the runways of esteemed designers such as Christian Siriano, Chromat, and Lane Bryant during New York Fashion Week. Additionally, Woods has become a sought-after face for renowned brands like Good American, Express, and Yeezy, starring in their captivating campaigns. 

Collaborating with brands like PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo, and Addition Elle, Woods has co-designed exclusive collections that resonate with her unique style. Furthermore, Woods has delved into the beauty industry through a collaborative makeup line with Kylie Cosmetics, further cementing her influence in fashion and beauty. 

Jordyn Woods Dons Daring Slit Dress & Mules for Date Night in Paris
