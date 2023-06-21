Jordyn Woods Pops in Eagle-Printed Bodycon Dress and Electric Blue Sandals in Paris

Jordyn Woods brought a pop of color to a night out in Paris, thanks to her own namesake label.

The influencer and reality television star posed on Wednesday while in the City of Light, wearing a long-sleeved dress from her Woods by Jordyn clothing brand.

The ankle-length piece she wore featured a thin, gauzy print with a deep blue base, overlaid with a bright red enlarged print of an eagle taking flight. Woods opted to pair the wild-inspired piece with a red snakeskin flap-style handbag by Chanel, complete with a rounded top handle and gleaming silver hardware.

Woods also layered her outfit with an array of sparkling diamond jewelry: stud earrings, a delicate necklace, a watch and several rings, as well as stacked bangles — including a bejeweled Cartier Love bracelet.

When it came to footwear, Woods slipped on a pair of electric blue sandals to finish her outfit. Though the “Life of Kylie” star’s style couldn’t be fully seen, it did include lighter-toned blue soles with closed counters and darker-hued front straps. The style certainly included a heeled base for an additional height boost, though its heel silhouette — wedge, block, stiletto — could not be determined.

Jordyn Woods attends PrettyLittleThing X Kappa Launch Party on May 9. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Woods does have a longtime penchant for sleek heels, as seen over the years on numerous occasions — like her appearance at PrettyLittleThing and Kappa’s collaboration party in May, where she wore a pair of strappy red heeled sandals.

Woods‘ fashion forays surpass having a love for designer pieces. As a model, she’s previously walked for Christian Siriano, Chromat and Lane Bryant at New York Fashion Week, and starred in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods has also co-designed collections with PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and Addition Elle, plus a collaborative makeup line with Kylie Cosmetics. She previously launched her own size-inclusive activewear brand, Secndnture, in 2018.