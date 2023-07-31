×
Jordyn Woods Glitters on Vacation in Greece With Gold Dior Slides

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordyn Woods brought breezy style abroad while vacationing in Greece.

On Sunday, Woods took to Instagram to share a photo dump, posing by a stone wall overlooking the ocean in Mykonos. For the occasion, the “Life of Kylie” star wore a sage green sleeveless dress with a twisted bodice, which folded across a gathered midi-length skirt to create a large central cutout.

Woods opted to accent her tonal dress with a range of gold jewelry, including twisted post earrings, a delicate body chain and a classic watch. Several white beaded bracelets, as well as a gold Van Cleef & Arpels chain bracelet punctuated by green clover charms, completed her attire.

When it came to shoes, Woods slipped on a pair of Dior slides to finish her outfit. The Woods by Jordyn designer’s $1,290 Dway slides featured pale tan leather insoles with rounded toes. The set was complete with wide tan cotton front straps with “Christian Dior” lettering, further embellished with metallic gold thread and delicate gold and silver crystals to create a sparkling statement.

Dior’s Dway slides.Courtesy of Dior

Where footwear is concerned, Woods often wears heeled sandals and pumps in a range of colors and silhouettes, often from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Tom Ford and Bottega Veneta. Off-duty, she can also be seen in slides by Ugg and APL, as well as sneakers from Nike, Chanel and Rick Owens.

Woods has previously made ventures into the fashion world as a model for Christian Siriano, Chromat and Lane Bryant, as well as campaigns for Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods has also co-designed collections with PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo and Addition Elle, plus a collaborative makeup line with Kylie Cosmetics. She previously launched her own size-inclusive activewear brand, Secndnture, in 2018.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

