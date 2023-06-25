Jordyn Woods Pops in White Pumps with Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns at Christian Louboutin’s Spring 2024 Men’s Presentation

Jordyn Woods brought sleek style for a date night with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns — a Christian Louboutin date night, at that.

The influencer and reality television star posed with Towns while at Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s presentation, held during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. For the occasion in the City of Light, Woods wore a black and white sleeveless minidress with a gold-zippered bodice. The piece was paired with large gold drop earrings, as well as a stack of layered bracelets. Towns, meanwhile, brought a pop of color to the event in a yellow knit shirt, taupe Rick Owens pants and black cap-toed lace-up sneakers.

(L-R): Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Christian Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s presentation in Paris. Kristy Sparow/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

When it came to footwear, Woods slipped on a pair of white leather pumps to finish her outfit. The star’s set included closed pointed toes with asymmetric vamps, as well as closed counters. Though the pair’s heels could not be seen, they likely featured stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, given Woods’ past ventures in similar silhouettes and the common shapes on the market.

A closer look at Woods and Town’s shoes. Kristy Sparow

Christian Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s collection is the designer’s latest, notably featuring the new ’90s-inspired “Astroloubi” sneaker. The designer celebrated his new designs with a presentation and party in Paris during Men’s Fashion Week, with guests including Miguel, Blake Grey, Tyrod Taylor and more.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s showcases the fashion industry’s newest menswear collections. This year’s spring 2024 lineup, held from June 21 to 25, features runway shows and presentations from brands including Dior, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Hermès and Marine Serre. The event has notably included Pharrell Williams’ viral debut collection as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton, as well.

