×
Read Next: Christian Louboutin’s Spring 2024 Men’s Collection: ’90s-Inspired Sneakers, Pierced Loafers & More
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jordyn Woods Pops in White Pumps with Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns at Christian Louboutin’s Spring 2024 Men’s Presentation

Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, Christian Louboutin, heels, high heels, pumps, white pumps, sneakers, mens sneakers, lace up sneakers, black sneakers, Paris, Paris Fashion Week Men's, menswear, mens shoes, Christian Louboutin mens shoes, Louboutins, men's footwear, fashion week
Christian Louboutin, spring, spring collection, men's collection, men's Louboutins, Louboutin men's, menswear, spring 2024, spring 2024 collection, Astroloubi sneakers, sneakers, boots, loafers, heels, heeled boots, mens boots, mens sneakers, mens loafers, low top sneakers, mid top sneakers, lace up sneakers, 90s sneakers, white sneakers, mens white sneakers, black boots, colorful sneakers, multicolor sneakers
Christian Louboutin, spring, spring collection, men's collection, men's Louboutins, Louboutin men's, menswear, spring 2024, spring 2024 collection, Astroloubi sneakers, sneakers, boots, loafers, heels, heeled boots, mens boots, mens sneakers, mens loafers, low top sneakers, mid top sneakers, lace up sneakers, 90s sneakers, white sneakers, mens white sneakers, black boots, colorful sneakers, multicolor sneakers
Christian Louboutin, spring, spring collection, men's collection, men's Louboutins, Louboutin men's, menswear, spring 2024, spring 2024 collection, Astroloubi sneakers, sneakers, boots, loafers, heels, heeled boots, mens boots, mens sneakers, mens loafers, low top sneakers, mid top sneakers, lace up sneakers, 90s sneakers, white sneakers, mens white sneakers, black boots, colorful sneakers, multicolor sneakers
Christian Louboutin, spring, spring collection, men's collection, men's Louboutins, Louboutin men's, menswear, spring 2024, spring 2024 collection, Astroloubi sneakers, sneakers, boots, loafers, heels, heeled boots, mens boots, mens sneakers, mens loafers, low top sneakers, mid top sneakers, lace up sneakers, 90s sneakers, white sneakers, mens white sneakers, black boots, colorful sneakers, multicolor sneakers
View Gallery
View Gallery17 Images
Share

Jordyn Woods brought sleek style for a date night with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns — a Christian Louboutin date night, at that.

The influencer and reality television star posed with Towns while at Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s presentation, held during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. For the occasion in the City of Light, Woods wore a black and white sleeveless minidress with a gold-zippered bodice. The piece was paired with large gold drop earrings, as well as a stack of layered bracelets. Towns, meanwhile, brought a pop of color to the event in a yellow knit shirt, taupe Rick Owens pants and black cap-toed lace-up sneakers.

Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, Christian Louboutin, heels, high heels, pumps, white pumps, sneakers, mens sneakers, lace up sneakers, black sneakers, Paris, Paris Fashion Week Men's, menswear, mens shoes, Christian Louboutin mens shoes, Louboutins, men's footwear, fashion week
(L-R): Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend Christian Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s presentation in Paris.Kristy Sparow/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

When it came to footwear, Woods slipped on a pair of white leather pumps to finish her outfit. The star’s set included closed pointed toes with asymmetric vamps, as well as closed counters. Though the pair’s heels could not be seen, they likely featured stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, given Woods’ past ventures in similar silhouettes and the common shapes on the market.

Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, Christian Louboutin, heels, high heels, pumps, white pumps, sneakers, mens sneakers, lace up sneakers, black sneakers, Paris, Paris Fashion Week Men's, menswear, mens shoes, Christian Louboutin mens shoes, Louboutins, men's footwear, fashion week
A closer look at Woods and Town’s shoes.Kristy Sparow

Christian Louboutin’s spring 2024 men’s collection is the designer’s latest, notably featuring the new ’90s-inspired “Astroloubi” sneaker. The designer celebrated his new designs with a presentation and party in Paris during Men’s Fashion Week, with guests including Miguel, Blake Grey, Tyrod Taylor and more.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s showcases the fashion industry’s newest menswear collections. This year’s spring 2024 lineup, held from June 21 to 25, features runway shows and presentations from brands including Dior, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Hermès and Marine Serre. The event has notably included Pharrell Williams’ viral debut collection as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton, as well.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers

Most Comfortable Shoes for Men

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jordyn Woods Wears Heels for Christian Louboutin's Spring '24 Men's
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad