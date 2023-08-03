×
Jordyn Woods Slips on Chanel Thong Sandals for Greek Vacation

Jordyn Woods, dress, blue dress, red dress, printed dress, heels, high heels, blue sandals, sandals, womens sandals, Woods by Jordyn, Paris, France
A stylish Jordyn Woods shows off her knack for style as she grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu.
Jordyn Woods at the 2021 UOMA Beauty Pride Month And Juneteenth Celebration Launch Event.
Jordyn Woods arriving to the 2020 Pretty Little Thing Dinner.
Jordyn Woods attending the 47 Meters Down Uncaged premiere.
Jordyn Woods showed off her vacation style on Instagram while in Mykonos, Greece. She dressed in a coordinate set from West African designer Kwame Adusei and paired the outfit with Chanel thong sandals.

The Kazi top was designed with a paint-beaded strapless complete with a twisted knot front and cutout detail while the maxi skirt is also paint-beaded with a thigh-slit, adjustable tie-waist and ruched detailing in the front and back.

Jordyn Woods, Chanel, Thong Sandals, vacation, style,
Jordyn Woods poses in Kwame Adusei and Chanel on InstagramJordyn Woods

On her feet, she slipped into white-hot thong sandals from Chanel. This classic and simple footwear design is characterized by a Y-shaped strap that separates the big toe from the other toes, providing minimal coverage and support. The design typically consists of a flat sole, often made of rubber or other durable materials, and a thin strap running between the toes, keeping the sandals in place.

Thong sandals have endured as a popular choice for casual and beachwear due to their comfort and ease of wearing. While Woods’ style is no longer available on Chanel’s website, the French brand has plenty of options, like the raffia sandals below.

Chanel 'Thongs' sandal
Chanel ‘Thongs’ sandalChanel

Over the years, Woods consistently showcased her love for sleek heels, as seen in her choice of strappy red-heeled sandals at the PrettyLittleThing and Kappa collaboration party in May. Beyond her fashion passion, she’s a successful model, gracing runways for designers like Christian Siriano, Chromat and Lane Bryant at New York Fashion Week. 

She’s also a sought-after face for brands like Good American, Express, and Yeezy, starring in captivating campaigns. Collaborating with PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo, and Addition Elle, Woods co-designed exclusive collections reflecting her unique style. In the beauty industry, she collaborated with Kylie Cosmetics, cementing her influence in fashion and beauty.

Jordyn Woods at the premiere of 47 Meters Down Uncaged
Jordyn Woods Style Through the Years
View Gallery10 Images
