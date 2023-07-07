×
Read Next: Margot Robbie Is ‘Totally Hair’ Barbie in Pucci Minidress & Hot Pink Heels for Movie Photocall in Mexico
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jon Bon Jovi Updates Formal Suiting With Plain White Tee and Sneakers at Wimbledon 2023 Day Five

Jon Bon Jovi, Wimbledon Tennis Championships, London, suit, blazer, sneakers.
venus williams, wimbledon party, june 20, 2014, gold heels
June 22, 2015, Lily James, ralph lauren, white dress, shirt dress, gold metallic heels, platform heels, gold platform sandals, ankle-strap pumps, strappy pumps, Ralph Lauren Collection Jean Gold Sandals, wimbledon summer cocktail party
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Kitty Spencer attends the Vogue and Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party at The Orangery on June 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Katie Boulter, Wimbledon, London, red carpet, sandals, black sandals, strappy sandals, heeled sandals
View Gallery
View Gallery20 Images
Share

Jon Bon Jovi attended day five of Wimbledon 2023 in London. The rock singer watched a matchup between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexandre Muller.

The “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer was sharply clad in semi-formal attire consisting of a deep blue blazer worn overtop a plain white T-shirt. Although they were hard to see, Bon Jovi neatly tucked his tee into a pair of pleated slacks, also cast in a deep blue hue.

Jon Bon Jovi, Wimbledon Tennis Championships, London, suit, blazer, sneakers.
Jon Bon Jovi at Wimbledon 2023.WireImage

All the pieces in the hitmaker’s ensemble are considered closet staples by many, making the outfit easily replicable. When paired with something as common as a plain white tee, the suiting moment bridges the gap between formal and casual wear perfectly.

Beyond the suiting moment, Bon Jovi donned a pair of insanely chic silver framed sunglasses that shaded his features slightly.

Jon Bon Jovi, Wimbledon Tennis Championships, London, suit, blazer, sneakers.
Jon Bon Jovi at Wimbledon 2023.WireImage

The “You Give Love a Bad Name” singer’s shoes weren’t visible in these images, however, it’s likely he could have opted for sneakers or leather dress shoes in some kind of coordinating color to his suit based on his previous suit-clad appearances. The more formal of the two, classic dress shoes are commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, from American rockers to K-Pop idols. Unlike loafers, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

When paired with suits, the sneakers picked are kept colorful, chunky and sporty, offering the suit a contrasting and unexpected twist.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic beat Jordan Thompson 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in the second round of the tournament to claim his 350th win in a Grand Slam match.

PHOTOS: See what other celebrities have worn while attending Wimbledon over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Chunky Sneakers

Best Dress Shoes for Men

kate middleton, prince william, wimbledon 2022
Celebrities Flock to Wimbledon 2022
View Gallery15 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jon Bon Jovi Updates Formal Suiting at Wimbledon 2023 Day Five
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad