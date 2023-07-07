Jon Bon Jovi Updates Formal Suiting With Plain White Tee and Sneakers at Wimbledon 2023 Day Five

Jon Bon Jovi attended day five of Wimbledon 2023 in London. The rock singer watched a matchup between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexandre Muller.

The “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer was sharply clad in semi-formal attire consisting of a deep blue blazer worn overtop a plain white T-shirt. Although they were hard to see, Bon Jovi neatly tucked his tee into a pair of pleated slacks, also cast in a deep blue hue.

Jon Bon Jovi at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

All the pieces in the hitmaker’s ensemble are considered closet staples by many, making the outfit easily replicable. When paired with something as common as a plain white tee, the suiting moment bridges the gap between formal and casual wear perfectly.

Beyond the suiting moment, Bon Jovi donned a pair of insanely chic silver framed sunglasses that shaded his features slightly.

Jon Bon Jovi at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

The “You Give Love a Bad Name” singer’s shoes weren’t visible in these images, however, it’s likely he could have opted for sneakers or leather dress shoes in some kind of coordinating color to his suit based on his previous suit-clad appearances. The more formal of the two, classic dress shoes are commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, from American rockers to K-Pop idols. Unlike loafers, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

When paired with suits, the sneakers picked are kept colorful, chunky and sporty, offering the suit a contrasting and unexpected twist.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic beat Jordan Thompson 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in the second round of the tournament to claim his 350th win in a Grand Slam match.

