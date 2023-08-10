John Corbett’s Classic Red Carpet Style: Boots, Brogues, and More Sharp Moments Over the Years

John Corbett — known for portraying love interest Aidan Shaw in HBO’s “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That…” — has mastered “everyman” style over the decades. In honor of his return as Shaw to our television screens, we’re taking a look back at the actor’s top red carpet looks over the years.

Over the decades, Corbett has smoothly maintained a sharp presence in classically dark blue and black suits — often worn as sets, or paired with coordinating shirts and jeans. His footwear is equally sharp, often including black leather boots with low-heeled soles. For more formal occasions, he’s also been known to lace into sets of similarly dark wingtip oxfords and dress shoes.

The “To All the Boys” star’s versatile attire has remained traditionally dapper and largely timeless, with an emphasis on complementary tones, wardrobe basics and classic silhouettes. Below, we’re revisiting some of Corbett’s top moments on the red carpet over the years that best highlight his style ethos.

In 2002, Corbett arrived to the VH1 Big In 2002 Awards at the Olympic Stadium in Los Angeles, hand-in-hand with actress Bo Derek. While on the red carpet, the star wore a classic black suit with a black button-up shirt — nonchalantly sans-tie. His attire was finished with an edge from smooth, faintly glossy black leather boots with narrow toes and cuban heels, which Derek complemented with her own black leather boots, blue jeans and a red leather jacket.

(L-R): John Corbett and Bo Derek attend the VH1 Big In 2002 Awards at the Olympic Stadium in Los Angeles on Dec. 4, 2002. Vince Bucci/Getty Images

2010 found Corbett at the premiere of “Sex and the City 2” — the second movie in the franchise’s film range. For the occasion, the actor hit the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, wearing a deep blue suit with thin pinstripes. His matching blazer and trousers were classically layered atop a white shirt and printed black tie, which were grounded by smooth black leather wingtip oxfords.

John Corbett attends the premiere of “Sex and the City 2” at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on May 24, 2010. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

In 2020, the actor was seen at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, Calif. for the premiere of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” dressed in a dark blue pinstriped blazer with a black V-neck T-shirt. Corbett gave his attire a contemporary, faintly bohemian finish with black denim jeans, as well as a set of black leather zip-up boots with squared leather soles and paneled toe stitching.

John Corbett attends the premiere of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” at The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood on Feb. 20, 2020. River / MEGA

For the 2022 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, which honored Julie Andrews, Corbett mad a sharp entrance with now-wife Derek, wearing a dark blue suit with a sharply lapeled blazer and trousers. The matching set was paired with a white collared shirt and textured blue tie for a tonal finish, which the actor classically complemented with black leather dress shoes. Derek coordinated with her husband as well, wearing a black blazer with a matching tiered skirt and metallic reptilian heels.

(L-R): Bo Derek and John Corbett attend the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 9, 2022. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.