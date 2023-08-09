Jodie Turner-Smith Elevates the Lingerie as Outerwear Trend in Lace Gucci Bra and Platforms at Hennessy’s Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Party

Jodie Turner-Smith joined Hennessy & rapper Nas to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary held yesterday in New York. The event saw to the release of a collaborative limited-edition Hennessy bottle.

The “Anne Boleyn” star was outfitted in elevated closet staples which included a cropped satin black blazer from Gucci in a structural style worn overtop a sheer lacy bra also from the beloved Italian brand. On the bottom, Turner-Smith styled a pair of light wash baggy “mom” jeans that were embellished heavily with rhinestones.

Jodie Turner-Smith joins Hennessy & Nas to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary on July 20, 2023 in New York. Getty Images for Hennessy

Accompanying her look, the British actress toted a heavily crystalized mini bag with a chain strap along with various pieces of gold jewelry.

On the footwear front, Turner-Smith stepped into a pair of jet-black platform sandal heels. The shoes were comprised of striking round and open toes that allowed her feet breathing room, along with thick and sturdy straps that sat across the tops of her toes that secured the shoes in place. The heeled sandals also featured thick lofty platform soles along with what appeared to be sturdy 5 to 6 inch block heels that gave the thespian a rather large boost in height.

A closer look at Jodie Turner-Smith’s shoes. Getty Images for Hennessy

Platform sandal heels have become a staple in many celebrities’ wardrobes likely thanks in part to the warmer weather. Turner-Smith has incorporated the sky-high footwear trend into a myriad of her looks.

Turner-Smith made her acting debut in Lena Waithe’s “Queen and Slim” alongside Daniel Kaluuya. Since then, the entertainer has become a fashion fixture on the red carpet often delivering captivating looks and attention-grabbing styles on the red carpet.

She never refrains from making bold style statements both on and off the red carpet by constantly embracing vibrant shades and striking silhouettes. Turner-Smith’s follows suit as she tends to gravitate towards embellished platforms, strappy sandals, lace-up boots and sharp heels.

Jodie Turner-Smith joins Hennessy & Nas to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary on July 20, 2023 in New York. Getty Images for Hennessy

