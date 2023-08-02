Jill Biden Poses in Saysh Sneakers for Women’s Health September Issue

Jill Biden brought sharp style to her latest magazine cover: the September issue of Women’s Health.

For the occasion, the first lady was shot by photographer Alexi Lubomirski while walking her bike along a pier by a beach, wearing a green and cream Adeam sweater with deep blue Tory Sport leggings. Biden’s attire was simply complemented with a relaxed ponytail, her own ring and small silver Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings — as seen on the magazine’s Instagram page.

Biden’s accompanying interview with editor-in-chief Liz Plosser discusses a range of topics, including her longtime marriage to President Joe Biden, overcoming grief and her love of fitness.

When it came to footwear, Biden leaned into her athletic side for her cover shoot in a set of sneakers from Allyson Felix’s FNAA-winning brand Saysh. Her $150 Saysh One style featured woven jacquard and microsuede uppers in white and pale gray hues, complete with thin tongues and woven front laces. The set was complete with golden brown rubber outsoles, bringing them a two-toned, neutral finish for the occasion.

Saysh’s Saysh One sneakers. Courtesy of Saysh

Elsewhere in the magazine’s accompanying editorial, Biden wore a mix of breezy knitwear, denim and lightweight dresses from Lafayette 148 New York, Adeam, La Ligne NYC, Adam Lippes, Gabriela Hearst and Athleta. Where shoes were concerned, Biden laced into light-toned sneakers from Burch and Polo Ralph Lauren for a relaxed finish.

When it comes to footwear, Jill’s personal shoe style is classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.