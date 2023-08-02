×
Jill Biden Poses in Saysh Sneakers for Women’s Health September Issue

Jill Biden, dress, purple dress, belted dress, silk dress, Joe Biden, President Joe Biden, Washington, DC, heels, high heels, pumps, Dior, Dior pumps, J'Adior pumps, floral pumps, embroidered pumps, ceremony, welcome ceremony, Narendra Modi, India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), right, walks with his wife Jill after announcing his candidacy for president, Tuesday, June 9, 1987, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/George Widman)
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), flanked by his wife Jill and daughter Ashley, meets with reporters following his release form Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, May 21, 1988. Biden underwent successful surgery earlier this month to correct an aneurysm near his brain. (AP Photo/Adelle Starr)
Jill Biden, left, wife of vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., and Michelle Obama, wife of presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., arrive for a campaign rally introducing Biden as Obama's running mate Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jill Biden, right, Jean Biden, center, and Ashley Biden on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jill Biden brought sharp style to her latest magazine cover: the September issue of Women’s Health.

For the occasion, the first lady was shot by photographer Alexi Lubomirski while walking her bike along a pier by a beach, wearing a green and cream Adeam sweater with deep blue Tory Sport leggings. Biden’s attire was simply complemented with a relaxed ponytail, her own ring and small silver Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings — as seen on the magazine’s Instagram page.

Biden’s accompanying interview with editor-in-chief Liz Plosser discusses a range of topics, including her longtime marriage to President Joe Biden, overcoming grief and her love of fitness.

When it came to footwear, Biden leaned into her athletic side for her cover shoot in a set of sneakers from Allyson Felix’s FNAA-winning brand Saysh. Her $150 Saysh One style featured woven jacquard and microsuede uppers in white and pale gray hues, complete with thin tongues and woven front laces. The set was complete with golden brown rubber outsoles, bringing them a two-toned, neutral finish for the occasion.

Saysh, Allyson Felix, Saysh One, sneakers, white sneakers, athletic sneakers, woven sneakers
Saysh’s Saysh One sneakers.Courtesy of Saysh

Elsewhere in the magazine’s accompanying editorial, Biden wore a mix of breezy knitwear, denim and lightweight dresses from Lafayette 148 New York, Adeam, La Ligne NYC, Adam Lippes, Gabriela Hearst and Athleta. Where shoes were concerned, Biden laced into light-toned sneakers from Burch and Polo Ralph Lauren for a relaxed finish.

When it comes to footwear, Jill’s personal shoe style is classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

jill biden
Jill Biden’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery91 Images
