Jill Biden Shines in Mixed Prints and Loeffler Randall Wedges at The White House’s Pride Month Celebration

Jill Biden brought a pop of prints to the White House’s Pride Month celebration.

On Saturday, the first lady spoke onstage with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff on the South Lawn of the White House at a gathering to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, which included a performance by Betty Who. For the occasion, Biden wore a knee-length dress — with its long sleeves pushed up to beat the summer heat — that featured an allover paneled mix of prints, including pink stripes, black-and-white polka dots and multiple multicolored floral patterns. The colorful piece was accented by a gleaming gold heart pendant necklace, bangle bracelet and small hoop earrings — as well as a matching set of aviator sunglasses.

(L-R): President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the White House’s Pride Month celebration on the White House’s South Lawn in Washington, DC on June 10, 2023. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“Pride is a celebration of the courage it takes to stand up for what’s right, to become the leaders we need, to live an authentic life,” Biden shared onstage during her speech. “We recognize it as an act of bravery and beauty, of daring and defiance. And we look forward to a time when that courage is no longer needed, when all people in all places can feel the freedom and the joy that we feel here today.”

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the White House’s Pride Month celebration on the White House’s South Lawn in Washington, DC on June 10, 2023. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biden strapped into a pair of her go-to Loeffler Randall espadrille wedges. The Jessie Randall-designed style, which the First Lady has worn on multiple occasions, featured metallic gold leather toe and ankle-tied straps. Her style was complete with woven raffia-lined soles with a flat base, which connected a thin platform sole and 3-inch heel to form its signature triangular “wedge” shape for a summery height boost.

A closer look at Biden’s wedges. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Wedges like Biden’s are a popular shoe style for the summer months, favored for their heigt-boosting heels, chunky silhouette and wide range of colors. Brands regularly release woven-soled pairs during the spring and summer months, with popular pairs often featuring neutral, light metallic or jewel-toned upper straps — as seen in new styles by Randall, Tory Burch, Andre Assous and Castaner, among others.

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.