Jill Biden Wears Thong Sandals on Beach Day With Joe Biden

Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), right, walks with his wife Jill after announcing his candidacy for president, Tuesday, June 9, 1987, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/George Widman)
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), flanked by his wife Jill and daughter Ashley, meets with reporters following his release form Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, May 21, 1988. Biden underwent successful surgery earlier this month to correct an aneurysm near his brain. (AP Photo/Adelle Starr)
Jill Biden, left, wife of vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., and Michelle Obama, wife of presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., arrive for a campaign rally introducing Biden as Obama's running mate Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jill Biden, right, Jean Biden, center, and Ashley Biden on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Dr. Jill Biden took a relaxed approach to beach dressing while in Delaware. On Sunday, the first lady lounged in a beach chair while reading a book beneath a blue umbrella with her husband, President Joe Biden, in Rehoboth Beach.

For the occasion, the first lady wore a deep cobalt blue dress that appeared to feature a knee-length hem. For added sun protection, she finished her off-duty attire with a faded white baseball cap.

(L-R): U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sit under an umbrella in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on July 30, 2023.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Jill wore a pair of thong sandals to complete her daytime look — which she kicked off while reading, opting instead to sink her feet into the sand. However, her flat-soled flip-flop style could be seen, featuring a black rounded base with printed insoles. Thin black rubber thong straps topped each shoe for a minimalist finish while remaining practical and open to beat the summer heat.

Thong sandals like Jill’s are a top summer trend, thanks to their easy wear and open silhouette. Styles with rounded or squared flat soles are most popular, complete with bases topped by their signature namesake angled “thong” straps. The shoe has grown as such a summer staple that it’s regularly released in a range of styles, colors and materials in warmer months, seen in new pairs this season from brands including Havaianas, Sanuk and FitFlop.

A closer look at Biden’s sandals.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

