Jill Biden Soars in Height-Boosting Platform Wedge Sandals for White House Arrival After Delaware Vacation

jill biden, first lady, dr biden, blue blazer, white tank, pants, white wedges, marine one, dc
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), right, walks with his wife Jill after announcing his candidacy for president, Tuesday, June 9, 1987, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/George Widman)
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), flanked by his wife Jill and daughter Ashley, meets with reporters following his release form Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, May 21, 1988. Biden underwent successful surgery earlier this month to correct an aneurysm near his brain. (AP Photo/Adelle Starr)
Jill Biden, left, wife of vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., and Michelle Obama, wife of presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., arrive for a campaign rally introducing Biden as Obama's running mate Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jill Biden, right, Jean Biden, center, and Ashley Biden on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Dr. Jill Biden went with a summery look for a recent outing.

The First Lady and her husband, President Joe Biden, both stepped off the Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday. The two spent the week prior in Delaware on a vacation.

Dr. Biden kept the summery style of her ensemble going with her footwear. She wore white wedge sandals with two thick straps across the top of the foot, as well as an ankle strap for extra support. One of the straps featured silver chain detailing across the top. The sandals also reached new heights thanks to a chunky platform base, which added at least an extra inch to the overall height.

She coordinated with a white top with a scoop neckline paired with matching white capri pants. Her pants featured a rolled hemline and she also added a light blue belt. Dr. Biden added a soft blue oversized blazer over the top with three buttons. She accessorized with layered necklaces, earrings and a bracelet.

jill biden, first lady, dr biden, blue blazer, white tank, pants, white wedges, marine one, dc
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden steps off the Marine One on the South Lawn on August 7 in Washington, DC.Alex Wong/Getty Images
jill biden shoe style, first lady, dr biden, blue blazer, white tank, pants, white wedges, marine one, dc
A closer look at Biden’s wedges.Alex Wong/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden always makes chic, classic choices, and regularly wears versatile pointed-toe pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Valentino, Dior. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

jill biden
Jill Biden’s Style Through the Years
