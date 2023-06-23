Jill Biden Shines in Emerald Green Ralph Lauren Dress and Heels at White House State Dinner

Jill Biden chose Ralph Lauren to wear for the official state dinner held to celebrate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S. on Thursday.

The first lady was clad in a high-shine emerald sequin green floor-length dress from the American designer, who was also in attendance at the dinner. The dress swept the floor and was worn off the shoulders. It featured mid-length sleeves and a fitted crisscross bodice.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and first lady Jill Biden wait for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on June 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Beyond her dress, Jill sported dangling gold earrings fastened with green gemstones along with gold chain bracelets layered up on her wrists and various rings.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely Jill stepped out in a pair of sling-back or pointed-toe pumps. The shoe styles have been a constant in the former educator’s wardrobe. As of late, Jill has been sporting a range of floral Dior heels often embellished with bows and dainty detailing.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wait for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on June 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo.

The official state dinner held for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S. was held on June 22 at the White House in Washington, D.C. Guests in attendance included Ralph Lauren, Indian entrepreneur Karishma Swali, Lebanon-born designer Reem Acra and Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

PHOTOS: Check out Jill Biden’s classic style evolution.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Cute Summer Sandals