Read Next: Marketing Plays: Clash TV and And1 Bring Back the ‘MixTape Open Run’ Basketball Events + More News
Jill Biden Shines in Emerald Green Ralph Lauren Dress and Heels at White House State Dinner

Joe Biden, first lady, Jill Biden, Indian Prime Minister, Washington D.C., state dinner, Ralph Lauren.
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), right, walks with his wife Jill after announcing his candidacy for president, Tuesday, June 9, 1987, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/George Widman)
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), flanked by his wife Jill and daughter Ashley, meets with reporters following his release form Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, May 21, 1988. Biden underwent successful surgery earlier this month to correct an aneurysm near his brain. (AP Photo/Adelle Starr)
Jill Biden, left, wife of vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., and Michelle Obama, wife of presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., arrive for a campaign rally introducing Biden as Obama's running mate Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jill Biden, right, Jean Biden, center, and Ashley Biden on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jill Biden chose Ralph Lauren to wear for the official state dinner held to celebrate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S. on Thursday.

The first lady was clad in a high-shine emerald sequin green floor-length dress from the American designer, who was also in attendance at the dinner. The dress swept the floor and was worn off the shoulders. It featured mid-length sleeves and a fitted crisscross bodice.

Joe Biden, first lady, Jill Biden, Indian Prime Minister, Washington D.C., state dinner, Ralph Lauren.
U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and first lady Jill Biden wait for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on June 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C.Getty Images

Beyond her dress, Jill sported dangling gold earrings fastened with green gemstones along with gold chain bracelets layered up on her wrists and various rings.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely Jill stepped out in a pair of sling-back or pointed-toe pumps. The shoe styles have been a constant in the former educator’s wardrobe. As of late, Jill has been sporting a range of floral Dior heels often embellished with bows and dainty detailing.

Joe Biden, first lady, Jill Biden, Indian Prime Minister, Washington D.C., state dinner, Ralph Lauren.
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wait for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on June 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C.Getty Images

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo.

The official state dinner held for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S. was held on June 22 at the White House in Washington, D.C. Guests in attendance included Ralph Lauren, Indian entrepreneur Karishma Swali, Lebanon-born designer Reem Acra and Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

PHOTOS: Check out Jill Biden’s classic style evolution.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

More from Footwear News
