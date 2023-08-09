×
Jill Biden Pairs Timeless Black Pumps With Geometric Print Frock for Back-to-School Summit

US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during a back-to-school K-12 Cybersecurity Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 8, 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 5: King Charles III speaks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 5: Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
Jill Biden turned a chic look at the Back to School Safely: Cybersecurity Summit for K-12 Schools on Tuesday. Held in the East Room of the White House, the first lady took to the podium in a patterned dress styled with classic stiletto heels.

The educator chose a belted frock featuring long sleeves, a standard pointed collar and a midi-length skirt. The black, yellow and white dress was designed with a loud geometric print all over, with vertical stripes down the sleeves and a triangle motif throughout the bodice and lower half.

Dr. Biden, 72, styled the dress with a pair of pointy-toe black pumps featuring a suede upper and skinny high heels. She also accessorized with diamond statement earrings and layered gold necklaces that included a sparkling ‘Mama’ nameplate.

(L-R) US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, US First Lady Jill Biden, and US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas arrive for a back-to-school K-12 Cybersecurity Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 8, 2023. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
ill Biden arrives for a back-to-school K-12 Cybersecurity Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Aug. 8, 2023.AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, the former second lady of the United States is a fan of styles from brands like Jimmy Choo, Dior, Marion Parke and Valentino. She often wears timeless pointed pumps but has also worn trendier designs like Dior’s J’Adior slingbacks featuring an embroidered ribbon with a flat bow. Biden also sported glossy patent leather Valentino heels embellished with the brand’s signature V logo earlier this summer.

jill biden wears pointy black pumps
A closer look at Jill Biden wearing black pumps on Aug. 8, 2023.AFP via Getty Images

Upon arriving back in Washington, D.C. after vacationing at the family’s home in Deleware, the president’s wife showed off a more casual outfit. Exiting Marine One on Monday, she could be seen wearing a white tank top tucked into cropped white pants, with a cornflower blue blazer on top and chunky white wedge sandals.

jill biden
Jill Biden’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery91 Images
Jill Biden in Printed Dress With Timeless Pumps at White House Summit
