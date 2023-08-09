Jill Biden Pairs Timeless Black Pumps With Geometric Print Frock for Back-to-School Summit

Jill Biden turned a chic look at the Back to School Safely: Cybersecurity Summit for K-12 Schools on Tuesday. Held in the East Room of the White House, the first lady took to the podium in a patterned dress styled with classic stiletto heels.

The educator chose a belted frock featuring long sleeves, a standard pointed collar and a midi-length skirt. The black, yellow and white dress was designed with a loud geometric print all over, with vertical stripes down the sleeves and a triangle motif throughout the bodice and lower half.

Dr. Biden, 72, styled the dress with a pair of pointy-toe black pumps featuring a suede upper and skinny high heels. She also accessorized with diamond statement earrings and layered gold necklaces that included a sparkling ‘Mama’ nameplate.

ill Biden arrives for a back-to-school K-12 Cybersecurity Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Aug. 8, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, the former second lady of the United States is a fan of styles from brands like Jimmy Choo, Dior, Marion Parke and Valentino. She often wears timeless pointed pumps but has also worn trendier designs like Dior’s J’Adior slingbacks featuring an embroidered ribbon with a flat bow. Biden also sported glossy patent leather Valentino heels embellished with the brand’s signature V logo earlier this summer.

A closer look at Jill Biden wearing black pumps on Aug. 8, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Upon arriving back in Washington, D.C. after vacationing at the family’s home in Deleware, the president’s wife showed off a more casual outfit. Exiting Marine One on Monday, she could be seen wearing a white tank top tucked into cropped white pants, with a cornflower blue blazer on top and chunky white wedge sandals.