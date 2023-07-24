Jill Biden Pops in Yellow Skirt Suit and Her Go-To Valentino Heels in Paris

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jill Biden brought a pop of color to Paris. On Monday morning, the first lady arrived at the City of Light for a three-day visit, marking the United States rejoining the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

For the occasion, Biden wore a tonal lemon-yellow knee-length dress beneath a matching blazer. The business-worthy set was elevated by her signature delicate layered necklaces — including a small heart pendant — and crystal-lined starburst post earrings.

First Lady Jill Biden arrives for a three-day visit in Paris, France on July 24, 2023. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biden allowed her outfit’s colors to take center stage by slipping on one of her go-to shoes: Valentino’s Vlogo pumps. Her $1,150 style, cast in a monochrome blush-tinted nude “Rose Cannelle” hue, featured glossy patent leather uppers. The pointed-toe set was accented with thin buckled slingback straps and 3.15-inch stiletto heels for a sharp base. Added dimension also came from monochrome V logo leather-covered detailing on each shoe, providing a sleek finish to the neutral set.

Valentino’s VLogo slingback pumps. Courtesy of Valentino

Indeed, the style has become one of Biden’s frequent pairs for public appearances and political tours over the years. In February, the first lady wore the same heels while visiting Namibia in Africa, which she also wore to occasions from the 2021 G7 Summit and meeting Queen Letizia of Spain in 2022.

Dr. Jill Biden arrives at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Namibia, Africa, on Feb. 22, 2023. TARA METTE/AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors pointed-toe pumps in nude and black tones from brands including Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, hailing from Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in Loeffler Randall espadrille wedges and On Running sneakers.

Related:

The Best Women’s Work Shoes

The Most Comfortable Pumps to Wear to Work