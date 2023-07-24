×
Read Next: AleXa Goes Grunge in Nylon Skirt and Chunky Boots at Comic-Con 2023
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jill Biden Pops in Yellow Skirt Suit and Her Go-To Valentino Heels in Paris

Jill Biden, France, suit, dress suit, yellow suit, blazer, yellow blazer, Valentino, pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, slingback pumps, slingback heels, pointed-toe pumps, logo pumps, rose pumps, nude pumps, beige pumps, tan pumps, leather pumps, patent leather pumps
United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden greet guests at the Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on April 10, 2023. Credit: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP Pictured: Joe Biden,Jill Biden,Easter Bunny Ref: SPL5536540 100423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden greet guests at the Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on April 10, 2023. Credit: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP Pictured: Joe Biden,Jill Biden,Easter Bunny Ref: SPL5536540 100423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden greet guests at the Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on April 10, 2023. Credit: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP Pictured: Joe Biden,Jill Biden,Easter Bunny Ref: SPL5536540 100423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden greet guests at the Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on April 10, 2023. Credit: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP Pictured: Joe Biden,Jill Biden,Easter Bunny Ref: SPL5536540 100423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
View Gallery
View Gallery7 Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jill Biden brought a pop of color to Paris. On Monday morning, the first lady arrived at the City of Light for a three-day visit, marking the United States rejoining the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

For the occasion, Biden wore a tonal lemon-yellow knee-length dress beneath a matching blazer. The business-worthy set was elevated by her signature delicate layered necklaces — including a small heart pendant — and crystal-lined starburst post earrings.

Jill Biden, France, suit, dress suit, yellow suit, blazer, yellow blazer, Valentino, pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, slingback pumps, slingback heels, pointed-toe pumps, logo pumps, rose pumps, nude pumps, beige pumps, tan pumps, leather pumps, patent leather pumps
First Lady Jill Biden arrives for a three-day visit in Paris, France on July 24, 2023.Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biden allowed her outfit’s colors to take center stage by slipping on one of her go-to shoes: Valentino’s Vlogo pumps. Her $1,150 style, cast in a monochrome blush-tinted nude “Rose Cannelle” hue, featured glossy patent leather uppers. The pointed-toe set was accented with thin buckled slingback straps and 3.15-inch stiletto heels for a sharp base. Added dimension also came from monochrome V logo leather-covered detailing on each shoe, providing a sleek finish to the neutral set.

Valentino, pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, slingback pumps, slingback heels, pointed-toe pumps, logo pumps, rose pumps, nude pumps, beige pumps, tan pumps, leather pumps, patent leather pumps
Valentino’s VLogo slingback pumps.Courtesy of Valentino

Indeed, the style has become one of Biden’s frequent pairs for public appearances and political tours over the years. In February, the first lady wore the same heels while visiting Namibia in Africa, which she also wore to occasions from the 2021 G7 Summit and meeting Queen Letizia of Spain in 2022.

Jill Biden, Namibia, Africa, visit, suit, purple suit, skirt suit, Valentino, pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, stiletto heels, slingback pumps, slingback heels, pointed-toe pumps, logo pumps, rose pumps, nude pumps, beige pumps, tan pumps, leather pumps, patent leather pumps
Dr. Jill Biden arrives at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Namibia, Africa, on Feb. 22, 2023.TARA METTE/AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors pointed-toe pumps in nude and black tones from brands including Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, hailing from Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in Loeffler Randall espadrille wedges and On Running sneakers.

Related:

The Best Women’s Work Shoes

The Most Comfortable Pumps to Wear to Work

United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wave to guests at the Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 10, 2023. Credit: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP Pictured: Joe Biden,Jill Biden,Easter Bunny Ref: SPL5536536 100423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
White House Easter Egg Roll 2023 With President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden
View Gallery7 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jill Biden Pops in Yellow Suit and Her Go-To Valentino Heels in Paris
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad