Jill Biden Pairs Gold Sandals With Florals During UNESCO Visit in Paris

Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), right, walks with his wife Jill after announcing his candidacy for president, Tuesday, June 9, 1987, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/George Widman)
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), flanked by his wife Jill and daughter Ashley, meets with reporters following his release form Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, May 21, 1988. Biden underwent successful surgery earlier this month to correct an aneurysm near his brain. (AP Photo/Adelle Starr)
Jill Biden, left, wife of vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., and Michelle Obama, wife of presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., arrive for a campaign rally introducing Biden as Obama's running mate Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jill Biden, right, Jean Biden, center, and Ashley Biden on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jill Biden bloomed for her final day in Paris during the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s union with the United States.

On Tuesday, the first lady attended a reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador Denis Bauer, following a UNESCO flag-raising ceremony at the Élysée Palace. For the occasion, Biden wore a black silk midi dress from New York-based luxury brand Markarian’s fall 2023 collection, designed by Alexandra O’Neill. As seen on Instagram account The First Couple’s feed, her long-sleeved piece — the brand’s $2,495 Anita style — featured a collared bodice with a V-shaped neckline, as well as smooth black chiffon hem inserts.

Jill Biden attends a reception by U.S. ambassador Denis Bauer after the UNESCO flag-raising ceremony at the Élysée Palace in Paris, France on July 25, 2023.Courtesy of @thefirstcouple/Instagram/Markarian

The piece was romantically finished with an allover print of minuscule white dots, overlaid with a larger print of blooming red roses. Jill’s attire was finished with her signature layered jewelry, which — on this occasion — featured a gold bracelet, delicate pendant necklaces and a set of gleaming earrings.

Jill Biden attends a reception by U.S. ambassador Denis Bauer after the UNESCO flag-raising ceremony at the Élysée Palace in Paris, France on July 25, 2023.Courtesy of @thefirstcouple/Instagram/Markarian

When it came to footwear, Biden’s shoes could not be seen in the photos. However, earlier in the day, Biden was seen in the same dress beneath a black blazer while visiting the Louvre museum. For the occasion, she slipped on a pair of metallic gold leather mules topped by wide knotted straps, elevated through short block heels for a summer-worthy statement.

Jill Biden attends a reception by U.S. ambassador Denis Bauer after the UNESCO flag-raising ceremony at the Élysée Palace in Paris, France on July 25, 2023.Courtesy of @thefirstcouple/Instagram/Markarian

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Jill Biden’s Style Through the Years
