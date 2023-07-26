Jill Biden Pairs Gold Sandals With Florals During UNESCO Visit in Paris

Jill Biden bloomed for her final day in Paris during the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s union with the United States.

On Tuesday, the first lady attended a reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador Denis Bauer, following a UNESCO flag-raising ceremony at the Élysée Palace. For the occasion, Biden wore a black silk midi dress from New York-based luxury brand Markarian’s fall 2023 collection, designed by Alexandra O’Neill. As seen on Instagram account The First Couple’s feed, her long-sleeved piece — the brand’s $2,495 Anita style — featured a collared bodice with a V-shaped neckline, as well as smooth black chiffon hem inserts.

The piece was romantically finished with an allover print of minuscule white dots, overlaid with a larger print of blooming red roses. Jill’s attire was finished with her signature layered jewelry, which — on this occasion — featured a gold bracelet, delicate pendant necklaces and a set of gleaming earrings.

When it came to footwear, Biden’s shoes could not be seen in the photos. However, earlier in the day, Biden was seen in the same dress beneath a black blazer while visiting the Louvre museum. For the occasion, she slipped on a pair of metallic gold leather mules topped by wide knotted straps, elevated through short block heels for a summer-worthy statement.

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

