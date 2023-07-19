Jill Biden Pops in Adidas Jersey, Leggings and Leather Sneakers for Major League Soccer All-Stars Youth Soccer Clinic

Dr. Jill Biden swapped her formal public attire for a sporty outfit this week.

On Monday, the first lady stepped out at the White House’s South Lawn with Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and Nevaeh Burroughs, the representative for DC Parks and Recreation, at a MLS All-Stars youth soccer clinic.

(L-R): Jill Biden and Nevaeh Burroughs attend a youth soccer clinic with MLS All-Stars on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 17, 2023. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For the occasion, which aimed to show the unity found in sports and related activities, Biden wore a black Adidas soccer jersey with white-striped shoulders and a set of matching leggings.

Despite her athletic attire, Biden still layered her all-black look with her staple accessories: a gold watch, several layered gold bracelets and layered gold necklaces — which included pendants shaped like a heart and “Mom” lettering.

(L-R): Nevaeh Burroughs, Jill Biden and Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber attend a youth soccer clinic with MLS All-Stars on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 17, 2023. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biden chicly finished her outfit with a set of low-top sneakers. The “Where the Light Enters” author’s style featured rounded toes with smooth black uppers, cinched by matching black laces. The round-toed pair was finished with flat white rubber soles, bringing them a two-toned base that match her outfit while remaining sharp and casually dressed up.

Sneakers like Biden’s are a staple in the womenswear market, with smooth leather sneakers earning popularity from their clean appearance — an antithesis to the sportier mesh and knit styles worn during athletic activities. Pairs in matte black and white finishes are the most popular, released year-round from labels including Oliver Cabell, Chloé and Adidas.

A closer look at Biden and Burroughs’ sneakers. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.