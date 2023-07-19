×
Read Next: Olivia Culpo Goes All Black in Wrapped Crop Top & Open-Toed Heels at Expedia Group’s One Key Launch Party
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jill Biden Pops in Adidas Jersey, Leggings and Leather Sneakers for Major League Soccer All-Stars Youth Soccer Clinic

Jill Biden, sneakers, black sneakers, leather sneakers, lace up sneakers, womens sneakers, low top sneakers, flat sneakers, soccer, soccer jersey, soccer clinic, MLS, South Lawn, White House, Washington, DC, Nevaeh Burroughs, Don Garber, sports
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), right, walks with his wife Jill after announcing his candidacy for president, Tuesday, June 9, 1987, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/George Widman)
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), flanked by his wife Jill and daughter Ashley, meets with reporters following his release form Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, May 21, 1988. Biden underwent successful surgery earlier this month to correct an aneurysm near his brain. (AP Photo/Adelle Starr)
Jill Biden, left, wife of vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., and Michelle Obama, wife of presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., arrive for a campaign rally introducing Biden as Obama's running mate Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jill Biden, right, Jean Biden, center, and Ashley Biden on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
View Gallery
View Gallery91 Images
Share

Dr. Jill Biden swapped her formal public attire for a sporty outfit this week.

On Monday, the first lady stepped out at the White House’s South Lawn with Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and Nevaeh Burroughs, the representative for DC Parks and Recreation, at a MLS All-Stars youth soccer clinic.

Jill Biden, sneakers, black sneakers, leather sneakers, lace up sneakers, womens sneakers, low top sneakers, flat sneakers, soccer, soccer jersey, soccer clinic, MLS, South Lawn, White House, Washington, DC, Nevaeh Burroughs, Don Garber, sports
(L-R): Jill Biden and Nevaeh Burroughs attend a youth soccer clinic with MLS All-Stars on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 17, 2023.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For the occasion, which aimed to show the unity found in sports and related activities, Biden wore a black Adidas soccer jersey with white-striped shoulders and a set of matching leggings.

Despite her athletic attire, Biden still layered her all-black look with her staple accessories: a gold watch, several layered gold bracelets and layered gold necklaces — which included pendants shaped like a heart and “Mom” lettering.

Jill Biden, sneakers, black sneakers, leather sneakers, lace up sneakers, womens sneakers, low top sneakers, flat sneakers, soccer, soccer jersey, soccer clinic, MLS, South Lawn, White House, Washington, DC, Nevaeh Burroughs, Don Garber, sports
(L-R): Nevaeh Burroughs, Jill Biden and Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber attend a youth soccer clinic with MLS All-Stars on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 17, 2023.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biden chicly finished her outfit with a set of low-top sneakers. The “Where the Light Enters” author’s style featured rounded toes with smooth black uppers, cinched by matching black laces. The round-toed pair was finished with flat white rubber soles, bringing them a two-toned base that match her outfit while remaining sharp and casually dressed up.

Sneakers like Biden’s are a staple in the womenswear market, with smooth leather sneakers earning popularity from their clean appearance — an antithesis to the sportier mesh and knit styles worn during athletic activities. Pairs in matte black and white finishes are the most popular, released year-round from labels including Oliver Cabell, Chloé and Adidas.

Jill Biden, sneakers, black sneakers, leather sneakers, lace up sneakers, womens sneakers, low top sneakers, flat sneakers, soccer, soccer jersey, soccer clinic, MLS, South Lawn, White House, Washington, DC, Nevaeh Burroughs, Don Garber, sports
A closer look at Biden and Burroughs’ sneakers.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

jill biden
Jill Biden’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery91 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jill Biden Pops in Adidas Jersey, Leggings and Sneakers at White House
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad