Jill Biden Pops in Vibrant Purple Dress With Her Go-To Floral Dior Pumps for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Welcome Ceremony

Dr. Jill Biden brought a pop of purple to a welcome ceremony for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week. The occasion precedes a bilateral meeting, press conference and state dinner, which also marks Modi’s first official state visit.

While in Washington, D.C., with President Joe Biden for Modi’s ceremony, Jill wore a knee-length purple dress. The first lady’s orchid-hued style featured a silky base with an angular curved neckline and attached waist belt, creating a monochrome effect.

(L-R): Dr. Jill Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden stand together during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 22, 2023. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Jill’s dress was complete with ¾-length sleeves for added coverage. She paired the ensemble with an array of her go-to accessories: a gold watch on one wrist, with several gold bracelets and a diamond-trimmed bangle on the other.

The sets were complemented by sparkling drop post earrings, as well as several thin layered gold necklaces.

When it came to footwear, Jill slipped on a pair of Dior pumps to finish her outfit. The sold-out colorway of the first lady’s J’Adior pumps, which retail for $1,150 on Dior’s website, featured light cream pointed toes with multicolored floral embroidery, with added elevation from 4-inch comma heels.

J’adior Slingback Pump. Courtesy of Dior

The set was finished with its signature cotton ribbon slingback straps topped by flat bows — all featuring “J’Adior” lettering — in a shade of light pink, providing Jill’s shoes with a tonal dash of color.

(L-R): Dr. Jill Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden stand together during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 22, 2023. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Where shoes are concerned, Jill often wears pointed-toe pumps for a range of formal and everyday occasions. The first lady frequently slips on slingback and close-countered styles in a variety of tonal colors and neutrals, often from brands including Valentino, Dior, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker and Manolo Blahnik.

Jill Biden also often wears seasonal low-heeled suede boots, On Running sneakers and Loeffler Randall espadrille wedges within her shoe wardrobe.

