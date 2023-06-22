Jill Biden Pops in Vibrant Purple Dress With Her Go-To Floral Dior Pumps for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Welcome Ceremony

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Dr. Jill Biden brought a pop of purple to a welcome ceremony for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week. The occasion precedes a bilateral meeting, press conference and state dinner, which also marks Modi’s first official state visit.
While in Washington, D.C., with President Joe Biden for Modi’s ceremony, Jill wore a knee-length purple dress. The first lady’s orchid-hued style featured a silky base with an angular curved neckline and attached waist belt, creating a monochrome effect.
Jill’s dress was complete with ¾-length sleeves for added coverage. She paired the ensemble with an array of her go-to accessories: a gold watch on one wrist, with several gold bracelets and a diamond-trimmed bangle on the other.
The sets were complemented by sparkling drop post earrings, as well as several thin layered gold necklaces.
When it came to footwear, Jill slipped on a pair of Dior pumps to finish her outfit. The sold-out colorway of the first lady’s J’Adior pumps, which retail for $1,150 on Dior’s website, featured light cream pointed toes with multicolored floral embroidery, with added elevation from 4-inch comma heels.
The set was finished with its signature cotton ribbon slingback straps topped by flat bows — all featuring “J’Adior” lettering — in a shade of light pink, providing Jill’s shoes with a tonal dash of color.
Where shoes are concerned, Jill often wears pointed-toe pumps for a range of formal and everyday occasions. The first lady frequently slips on slingback and close-countered styles in a variety of tonal colors and neutrals, often from brands including Valentino, Dior, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker and Manolo Blahnik.
Jill Biden also often wears seasonal low-heeled suede boots, On Running sneakers and Loeffler Randall espadrille wedges within her shoe wardrobe.
About the Author:
Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.
Related:
Most Comfortable Heels
Comfortable Flats You Can Wear to Work
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.