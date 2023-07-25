Jill Biden Meets French First Lady Brigitte Macron in Red Schiaparelli Skirt Suit & Her Go-To Dior Pumps in Paris

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dr. Jill Biden was vibrantly dressed while meeting with French first lady Brigitte Macron. On Tuesday, Jill met with Macron at the Elysée Palace in Paris, accompanied by her daughter, Ashley Biden.

For the occasion, the U.S. first lady wore a scarlet-red suit from Schiaparelli, featuring a knee-length skirt and long-sleeved blazer. The piece, designed by Daniel Roseberry, featured a surrealist twist from its buttons — a series of hammered gold metal discs that alternated with animal embossments, pearl-tipped teeth and crystal-lined eyeballs.

(L-R): Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron and Ashley Biden meet at the Elysée Palace in Paris on July 25, 2023. KCS Presse / MEGA

Layered gold bracelets finished Jill’s attire, as well as a set of starburst-shaped earrings lined with sparkling crystals.

Macron, meanwhile, was dressed in a paneled white minidress with navy accents and gold anchor trim, paired with navy leather pointed-toe pumps. Ashley took a summer-worthy approach to the occasion, wearing a blue-and-white gingham-print midi dress with Alexandre Birman’s knotted Vicky platform sandals.

(L-R): Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden meet at the Elysée Palace in Paris on July 25, 2023. KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Jill finished her outfit with a set of black Dior slingback pumps. The $1,050 fabric style — one of Jill’s most-worn pairs — featured a pointed-toe silhouette accented with matching 4-inch inverted “comma” heels. The style was complete with its signature embroidered cotton slingback straps, accented by flat bows printed with “J’Adore Dior” lettering for a minimally chic statement.

Dior’s “J’Adior” slingback pumps. Courtesy of Dior

A closer look at Macron and Biden’s pumps. KCS Presse / MEGA

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

