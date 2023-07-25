×
Jill Biden Meets French First Lady Brigitte Macron in Red Schiaparelli Skirt Suit & Her Go-To Dior Pumps in Paris

Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron, Schiaparelli, suit, skirt suit, red suit, blazer, Daniel Roseberry, Paris, France, Ashley Biden, Dior, pumps, black pumps, fabric pumps, bow pumps, heels, high heels, pointed toe pumps, pointed toe heels, slingback heels, slingback pumps, formal heels, womens heels, womens pumps
Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), right, walks with his wife Jill after announcing his candidacy for president, Tuesday, June 9, 1987, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/George Widman)
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), flanked by his wife Jill and daughter Ashley, meets with reporters following his release form Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, May 21, 1988. Biden underwent successful surgery earlier this month to correct an aneurysm near his brain. (AP Photo/Adelle Starr)
Jill Biden, left, wife of vice presidential running mate Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., and Michelle Obama, wife of presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., arrive for a campaign rally introducing Biden as Obama's running mate Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jill Biden, right, Jean Biden, center, and Ashley Biden on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Dr. Jill Biden was vibrantly dressed while meeting with French first lady Brigitte Macron. On Tuesday, Jill met with Macron at the Elysée Palace in Paris, accompanied by her daughter, Ashley Biden.

For the occasion, the U.S. first lady wore a scarlet-red suit from Schiaparelli, featuring a knee-length skirt and long-sleeved blazer. The piece, designed by Daniel Roseberry, featured a surrealist twist from its buttons — a series of hammered gold metal discs that alternated with animal embossments, pearl-tipped teeth and crystal-lined eyeballs.

Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron, Schiaparelli, suit, skirt suit, red suit, blazer, Daniel Roseberry, Paris, France, Ashley Biden, Dior, pumps, black pumps, fabric pumps, bow pumps, heels, high heels, pointed toe pumps, pointed toe heels, slingback heels, slingback pumps, formal heels, womens heels, womens pumps
(L-R): Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron and Ashley Biden meet at the Elysée Palace in Paris on July 25, 2023.KCS Presse / MEGA

Layered gold bracelets finished Jill’s attire, as well as a set of starburst-shaped earrings lined with sparkling crystals.

Macron, meanwhile, was dressed in a paneled white minidress with navy accents and gold anchor trim, paired with navy leather pointed-toe pumps. Ashley took a summer-worthy approach to the occasion, wearing a blue-and-white gingham-print midi dress with Alexandre Birman’s knotted Vicky platform sandals.

Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron, Schiaparelli, suit, skirt suit, red suit, blazer, Daniel Roseberry, Paris, France, Ashley Biden, Dior, pumps, black pumps, fabric pumps, bow pumps, heels, high heels, pointed toe pumps, pointed toe heels, slingback heels, slingback pumps, formal heels, womens heels, womens pumps
(L-R): Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden meet at the Elysée Palace in Paris on July 25, 2023.KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Jill finished her outfit with a set of black Dior slingback pumps. The $1,050 fabric style — one of Jill’s most-worn pairs — featured a pointed-toe silhouette accented with matching 4-inch inverted “comma” heels. The style was complete with its signature embroidered cotton slingback straps, accented by flat bows printed with “J’Adore Dior” lettering for a minimally chic statement.

Dior, pumps, black pumps, fabric pumps, bow pumps, heels, high heels, pointed toe pumps, pointed toe heels, slingback heels, slingback pumps, formal heels, womens heels, womens pumps
Dior’s “J’Adior” slingback pumps.Courtesy of Dior
A closer look at Macron and Biden’s pumps.KCS Presse / MEGA

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Jill Biden’s Style Through the Years
