Jessica Simpson Takes a Road Trip in Peep-Toe Platforms and Distressed Denim Shorts

Jessica Simpson took a road trip, driving a truck, and shared snapshots of the adventure on her Instagram. The post made yesterday was accompanied by three photos and a caption that read, “Everyone says I always overpack… #roadtrippin’.”

For the trip, Simpson was clad in an oversized bright yellow graphic tee worn with a pair of jean shorts with a distressed hemline. Additionally, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer wore large sunglasses with rounded frames in tandem with a myriad of jewelry.

On the footwear front, Simpson sported a pair of Dany T-strap sandal heels in “Garden Tapestry” from her very own brand in a platform style.

Retailing for $119.00, the pair was comprised of printed floral uppers in deep muted tones with thin but secure ankle straps, gold buckle closures, thick wooden platform soles and peep-toes toes. 5 and 1/2 brown wooden block heels finished off the set, giving the footwear a sky-high appearance and Simpson a lofty boost. Simpson has an affinity for platform styles of all kinds.

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Jessica has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. Off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

Jessica Simpson Dany T-Strap Platform Sandal in “Garden Tapestry.” Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson Collection was initially launched in 2005 as a shoe collaboration with Nine West’s co-founder Vince Camuto. Due to the success of the collaboration, Simpson began adding to the line, which resulted in the brand’s current 22 different licenses. Besides footwear and clothing, the brand also includes accessories, shoes, perfume and luggage.

