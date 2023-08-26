Jessica Simpson Sports Her Own Label’s Bronzy Platform Sandals and ‘Barbie’ Pink Mini Dress with Daughter Maxwell

Jessica Simpson is still in her Barbie era, decked out in pink for a few selfies alongside her daughter Maxwell. The singer turned entrepreneur posted the snapshots on Instagram on Friday with the caption, “Bring your Barbie to work day 💗,” before the pair went to set to film a PetSafe commercial with their dog Penny.

Standing beside her mini-me, Simpson sported a pair of bronzy heeled sandals from her very own eponymous brand in a platform style. The lofty set was comprised of metallic high-shine uppers in a bronzy shade with thin and winding straps that traveled up the length of Simpson’s feet and around her ankles, buckle closures, thick platform soles and breathable peep-toes toes.

Four to five inch block heels finished off the dazzling set, giving the star a sky-high boost. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” songstress has an affinity for platform styles of all kinds, evidenced by her own brand’s footwear offerings.

Simpson was outfitted in a hot pink “Barbiecore” mini dress. The style featured a fitted bodice fixed with a sweetheart neckline. The bodice transitioned into a short and flared skirt that was given volume thanks to the pleating and ruffle detailing. On her arm, the star styled a bubblegum pink Fendi baguette bag in a textural quilted style featuring silver hardware.

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Jessica has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. Off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Sacai and Fendi.

Jessica Simpson Collection was initially launched in 2005 as a shoe collaboration with Nine West’s co-founder Vince Camuto. Sequential Brands bought the majority share from Camuto Group in 2015 but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2021.

In December 2021, Simpson and her business partner and mother, Tina Simpson, acquired 100 percent of her eponymous brand from Sequential.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Most Comfortable Heels