Jessica Chastain Brightens Tony Awards 2023 in Yellow Gucci Dress & Heels With Her Mom Jerri Chastain

Jessica Chastain brought her mom, Jerri Chastain, as her plus-one for the 2023 Tony Awards tonight in New York City.

Chastain — nominated this evening for Best Actress in a Play for her leading role in “A Doll’s House” — vibrantly arrived on the red carpet in a flowing yellow Gucci gown. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a multi-toned strapless bodice with a sweetheart neckline and flowing floor-length skirt, paired with a matching cape.

Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Tony Awards. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

For added glamour, Chastain was also accessorized with a sparkling diamond and ruby Gucci High Jewelry pendant necklace.

Jerri Chastain wore a pleated gray dress with a dark floral jacket and gold cutout sandals.

(L-R): Jerri Chastain and Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Tony Awards.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Chastain’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Help” star wore a set of platform or thin-soled sandals or pumps in a complementary tone, given her penchant for the styles over the years — and similar techniques at the awards, seen on stars including Rachel Brosnahan, Lily Rabe and Sophia Choi.

The 2023 Tony Awards, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was attended by Jessica Chastain, Lea Michele, Jodie Comer and other stars.

