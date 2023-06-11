×
Jessica Chastain Brightens Tony Awards 2023 in Yellow Gucci Dress & Heels With Her Mom Jerri Chastain

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Jerri Chastain and Jessica Chastain attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Jessica Chastain at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jerri Chastain and Jessica Chastain at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Anna Wintour and Bee Shaffer at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Lupita Nyong'o at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jessica Chastain brought her mom, Jerri Chastain, as her plus-one for the 2023 Tony Awards tonight in New York City.

Chastain — nominated this evening for Best Actress in a Play for her leading role in “A Doll’s House” — vibrantly arrived on the red carpet in a flowing yellow Gucci gown. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a multi-toned strapless bodice with a sweetheart neckline and flowing floor-length skirt, paired with a matching cape.

Jessica Chastain, Gucci, Jerri Chastain, mom, Elizabeth Stewart, yellow dress, dress, cape, heels, high heels, hidden heels, diamonds, diamond necklace, Gucci high jewelry, Tonys, Tony Awards, New York City, drama, theater, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, awards
Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Tony Awards.Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

For added glamour, Chastain was also accessorized with a sparkling diamond and ruby Gucci High Jewelry pendant necklace.

Jerri Chastain wore a pleated gray dress with a dark floral jacket and gold cutout sandals.

Jessica Chastain, Gucci, Jerri Chastain, mom, Elizabeth Stewart, yellow dress, dress, cape, heels, high heels, hidden heels, diamonds, diamond necklace, Gucci high jewelry, Tonys, Tony Awards, New York City, drama, theater, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, awards
(L-R): Jerri Chastain and Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Tony Awards.
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Chastain’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Help” star wore a set of platform or thin-soled sandals or pumps in a complementary tone, given her penchant for the styles over the years — and similar techniques at the awards, seen on stars including Rachel Brosnahan, Lily Rabe and Sophia Choi.

The 2023 Tony Awards, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was attended by Jessica Chastain, Lea Michele, Jodie Comer and other stars. 

PHOTOS: Tony Awards Red Carpet Arrivals 2023: Celebrity Style Photos With Live Updates

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

Jessica Chastain Brightens Tony Awards in Gucci Dress With Mom Jerri
