Jessica Chastain Accepts Broadway.com Award in Black Blazer and Towering Platforms

Jessica Chastain was honored in style for her latest stage work.

The actress attended the 23rd annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards on Thursday night. The event, held in New York City, honored Chastain with the Favorite Leading Actress in a Play award for her work in “A Doll’s House.”

For the event, Chastain went with an all-black look. She wore a double-breasted blazer with sparkly buttons. She added a V-neck black top under her jacket and completed her look with a pair of high-waisted black trousers with dramatic wide-leg openings.

Chastain attends the Broadway.com “Audience Choice Awards” on June 1 in New York City. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Chastain accessorized with a black watch and simple stud earrings.

The billowing legs of her trousers hid Chastain’s shoes, but the actress was wearing a pair of black platform shoes with block heels. The style elevated her look by at least 5 inches.

Jessica Chastain is seen on June 1, 2023, in New York City. GC Images

When it comes to her shoe style, the “George & Tammy” actress tends to go for timeless and classic styles. Chastain is often seen in styles like sharp pumps and strappy sandals from brands such as Aquazzurra, Burberry, Christian Louboutin and more.

Chastain attends the Broadway.com “Audience Choice Awards” on June 1 in New York City. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

For years Chastain has been working with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who also dresses A-listers like Viola Davis, Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried and many more, and is behind all of Chastain’s most memorable red-carpet looks. Recently, the two teamed up to create her Met Gala look, which consisted of a jet-black Gucci dress made of velvet and tulle materials paired with large black sunglasses and black gloves. She also sported bleach blond hair, another homage to Karl Lagerfeld, which was the theme of the night.

