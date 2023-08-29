×
Jessica Alba’s Daughters Haven and Honor Embrace Y2K Style in Trendy Sneakers for First Day of School

Jessica Alba took to Instagram on Monday as she sent her kids back to school. The actress posted two pictures of her daughters, Honor Marie and Haven Garner, posing in front of their door, accompanied by a caption that read, “10th and 7th -where did the time go… (sigh 💔) my baby girls first day of school!”

Her oldest child, Honor, slipped into a pair of Adidas Sambas to start her sophomore year of high school. The white sneakers featured a leather upper accompanied by a light gray suede toe overlay and a ribbed tongue. The low top set brought contrast with a dark brown rubber sole and three black stripes to the side of the lace-up closure. The shoes were created in 1950 for football players training in frozen outdoor pitches. 

Adidas Samba sneakers
Adidas Samba sneakersAdidas

Honor wore a white striped top that featured a straight neckline and side slits. She paired the look with light blue wide-leg jeans. The 15-year-old accessorized the look with two pendant chokers, an assortment of beaded bracelets and a pair of dangle earrings.

Alba’s youngest daughter, Haven, wore a pair of black and white Nike Dunk Lows, also known as “Panda” Dunks. The style features a contrasting design encompassing the sleek silhouette with a leather upper and a lace-up closure.

Nike Dunk Mid 'Panda'
The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Mid “Panda.”Courtesy of Nike

The sneakers were developed by designer Peter Moore and have become a fan favorite among stars like Marjorie Harvey and Kelly Rowland.  In 2022, StockX stated that the sneakers were the number one best-selling sneaker during Black Friday weekend.

Haven paired the shoes with a light blue tank top with a flared hemline and three black stripes along the straight neckline. She added a pair of black cargo pants. The 12-year-old completed the look with a gold bar necklace and two bracelets.

