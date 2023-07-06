Jessica Alba Goes Neutral in Tailored Vest & Jimmy Choo Mule Sandals for Wimbledon Day Four

Jessica Alba made a case for neutrals while posing in the Evian VIP Suite on day four of Wimbledon in London today.

The “Honey” star donned a linen cotton blend double-breasted vest, tailored with shoulder pads, welt flap pockets, horn buttons and a felt under collar. The actress paired this bold statement piece with matching tailored pants that boasted a wide-leg fit, completing her sophisticated ensemble.

Jessica Alba poses in the Evian VIP Suite on day four of Wimbledon on July 6, 2023, in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi

Completing her ensemble with Jimmy Choo Matty Embellished Leather Mules, she maintained the neutral theme. These luxurious mules feature polished silvertone beading that accentuates the supple leather construction and block heel. With a leather upper, open-toe and slip-on style, these Italian-made mules offer both elegance and convenience. The leather lining and sole ensure a refined finish.

A closer look at Jessica Alba’s shoes. Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi

Jessica Alba’s style is known for its effortless and laid-back vibe. She embraces a casual yet chic aesthetic, often opting for comfortable and versatile pieces. Her wardrobe consists of trendy jeans, flowy dresses, and classic blazers, creating a balanced mix of sophistication and comfort.

Alba’s style exudes a sense of practicality and ease, while still maintaining a fashionable edge. She combines minimalism with trendy accents, showcasing her personal taste and fashion sensibility.

In terms of shoe style, Jessica Alba prefers practicality without compromising on style. She frequently chooses footwear that offers both comfort and versatility. From classic sneakers to stylish ankle boots, Alba’s shoe collection reflects her active lifestyle while still incorporating fashionable elements. She often gravitates towards neutral tones, allowing her shoes to complement a range of outfits. Alba’s shoe collection encompasses everything from New Balance and Veja, and chic ankle boots from brands like Rag & Bone and Isabel Marant.