Jessica Alba Pops in Orange Manolo Blahnik Buckle Mules and Matching Altuzarra Dress for ‘Honest Renovations’ Press Tour

Jessica Alba popped in a monochrome orange look on the New York leg of her “Honest Renovations” press tour yesterday.

Flattering her feet, the “Sin City” star stepped out into a pair of vibrant Manolo Blahnik mules. The footwear featured textural suede uppers, ornate buckle detailing on the vamps, sharp triangular pointed toes and an easy backless slip-on construction. 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels rounded out the bright set, offering Alba’s look a conservative boost.

Jessica Alba seen on “Honest Renovations” press tour on Aug. 16, 2023 in New York. GC Images

Manolo‘s shoes, no matter the style, have become a cult classic thanks to popular media like “Sex and The City.” The iconic footwear brand garnered a cult following thanks to its use of high-quality materials and unbeatable craftsmanship. Today, their footwear continues to show up on some very famous feet, favored by the likes of Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Victoria Beckham and Sarah Jessica Parker.

A closer look at Jessica Alba’s shoes. GC Images

Matching her outfit to her shoes, Alba donned a bright orange Altuzarra dress in a summery maxi-length style. The garment featured an off-the-shoulder flared bodice, mimicking the look of a peplum top, that transitioned into a billowing skirt.

Jessica Alba seen on “Honest Renovations” press tour on Aug. 16, 2023 in New York. GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Alba keeps her styles classic and contemporary. The “Into the Blue” star often wears towering platform boots and sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Opening Ceremony and Kat Maconie for an added height boost.

Red carpets and events often find her in pointed-toe pumps and shiny sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin, Celine, and Nicholas Kirkwood, among countless others. Off-duty, she frequently wears sneakers from Puma and Converse — plus affordable slides and sandals from Sam Edelman, Yosi Semra, and Launa Lea.

“Honest Renovations” is a home renovation show that centers around Jessica Alba and her friend Lizzy Mathis as the pair balance their family lives and the renovation process of their spaces. The first season will air on Aug. 18 on The Roku Channel.

