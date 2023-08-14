×
Jessica Alba Pops In Peep-Toe Platforms on ‘Honest Renovations’ Press Tour

Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was brightly dressed while doing press for her new show “Honest Renovations” in Toronto, Canada. 

On Monday, the “Fantastic Four” actress slipped on a pair of black peep-toe heels. Her patent leather set featured a square-toed silhouette with thick platform soles, secured by matching ankle straps. The back of the pumps were hidden from view, but the pair was likely finished with block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, given its silhouette and similar pairs on the market. 

Jessica Alba during her "Honest Renovations" press tour in Toronto, Canada on August 14, 2023.
Jessica Alba during her "Honest Renovations" press tour in Toronto, Canada on August 14, 2023.

Stylist Erin Walsh paired Alba’s glossy pumps with a black top and sheer black tights, which she layered beneath a yellow Kate Spade blazer that featured a cheetah-printed lining and gold buttons along its center closure and front pockets. The outfit was complete with a matching miniskirt, which also hailed from the womenswear brand’s fall 2023 collection.

Alba’s outfit was complemented with a gold pendant necklace and dainty ring. She kept her long light brown bob in a blown out style with her hair tucked behind her ears keeping the focus on her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip. The glowing look was created by makeup artist Maria Vargas and hair stylist Brittney Conkle. Alba’s outfit was put together by stylist Erin Walsh, who has also worked with other stars like Anne Hathaway, Ashley Park, and Lana Condor.

The actress was recently seen attending day four of the Wimbledon Championships. She watched the tennis match from the Evian VIP Suite wearing a tailored vest and Jimmy Choo mule sandals

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 6: Jessica Alba poses in the evian VIP Suite on day four of Wimbledon on July 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 6: Jessica Alba poses in the evian VIP Suite on day four of Wimbledon on July 6, 2023 in London, England.

Alba’s footwear choices are equally stylish as they are comfortable. She is often seen sporting a classic pair of sneakers or ankle boots in neutral tones. Her shoe closet is filled with chic styles from affordable brands like New Balance and Veja and labels like Rag & Bone and Isabel Marant.

