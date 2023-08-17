Jessica Alba Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Purple Blazer Minidress on ‘Good Morning America’

×
Read Next: Idina Menzel Takes Off Her Platform Boots and Teaches How to Moonwalk on ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’
Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis leave Good Morning America in purple outfits in New York City. Pictured: Lizzy Mathis,Jessica Alba Ref: SPL9847693 170823 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a tom ford suit at the baby2baby gala
Jessica Alba wearing Guiseppe Zanotti platform sandals at the 2017 baby2baby gala
Jessica Alba was vibrantly dressed as she visited “Good Morning America” in New York City on Thursday. The actress was joined by her best friend and co-business owner Lizzy Mathis as they spoke about their new home improvement series, “Honest Renovations.” The Roku Original series will be released on the platform on Aug. 18.

The “Honey” star slipped into a pair of black pumps. The square-toe heels featured a snakeskin leather upper and silver toned clasp around the ankle strap. The pumps brought towering height to the look with a platform sole and block heel that was at least 6 inches tall.

Jessica Alba turns heads as she exits Good Morning America in a full purple outfit in New York City. Pictured: Jessica Alba Ref: SPL9847718 170823 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Alba paired the heels with a purple minidress that featured a sweetheart neckline and velvet panels along the bodice. She paired the fitted silhouette with a matching blazer and a pair of sheer black stockings. 

Jessica Alba turns heads as she exits Good Morning America in a full purple outfit in New York City. Pictured: Jessica Alba Ref: SPL9847718 170823 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
The actress completed the look with silver-toned accessories opting for a pendant necklace, a dainty ring and a pair of thick hoops. She kept her light brown hair in a softly curled style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a glossy pink lip. The glowing look was created by makeup artist Maria Vargas and hair stylist Brittney Conkle.

Alba’s outfit was put together by Erin Walsh who can also be credited for the yellow Kate Spade blazer and peep-toe platforms she wore earlier this week during her press circuit in Toronto, Canada. The stylist has also worked with other stars like Anne Hathaway, Ashley Park, and Selena Gomez.

The Honest Beauty founder’s footwear choices are equally stylish as they are comfortable. She is often seen sporting a classic pair of sneakers or ankle boots in neutral tones. Her shoe closet is filled with chic styles from affordable brands like New Balance and Veja and labels like Rag & Bone, Jimmy Choo and Isabel Marant.

