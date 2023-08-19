Jessica Alba Means Business in Amina Muaddi Slingback Pumps and Red Structural Suit at Atlanta Event

Jessica Alba attended the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit held in Atlanta yesterday. Alba is currently on her “Honest Renovations” press tour.

Adding a striking touch to her look, the “Into the Blue” star stepped into a pair of stark white slingback pumps from Amina Muaddi. Alba’s “Holli” pumps were crafted with white leather and featured a walkable construction and sharp knife-like pointed toes.

Jessica Alba speaks onstage during the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Aug. 18, 2023 in Atlanta. Getty Images

The slingbacks featured Muaddi’s signature flare heel, standing at a conservative 3 to 4 inches in height. The angular heels are a signature of Amina Muaddi’s brand.

The “Sin City” actress wore a bright red suit with a structural oversized blazer worn overtop a white crop top. On the bottom, the businesswoman donned tailored trousers in a coordinating red hue. Accessorizing her ensemble, the star toted a cream-colored studded mini bag worn along with a variety of gold jewelry.

A closer look at Jessica Alba’s shoes. Getty Images

Amina Muaddi “Holli” singback pumps. LYST

When it comes to shoes, Alba keeps her styles classic and contemporary. The “Into the Blue” star often wears towering platform boots and sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Opening Ceremony and Kat Maconie for an added height boost.

Red carpets and events often find her in pointed-toe pumps and shiny sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin, Celine, and Nicholas Kirkwood, among countless others. Off-duty, she frequently wears sneakers from Puma and Converse — plus affordable slides and sandals from Sam Edelman, Yosi Semra, and Launa Lea.

“Honest Renovations” is a home renovation show that centers around Jessica Alba and her friend Lizzy Mathis as the pair balance their family lives and the renovation process of their spaces. The first season will air on Aug. 18 on The Roku Channel.

Jessica Alba speaks onstage during the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Aug. 18, 2023 in Atlanta. Getty Images

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals