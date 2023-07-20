×
Jennifer Lopez Soars in 6-Inch Clear Heels and White Blouse & Matching Pants in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at her office in Los Angeles on July 20, 2023.
TODAY -- Pictured: Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Jennifer Lopez visits Sadelle's on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Jennifer Lopez, Live with Kelly and Mark, Pumps, New York, Leopard Print
Jennifer Lopez had an all-white moment while in Los Angeles on Thursday. The “Boy Next Door” actress was seen arriving at her office wearing a button-down blouse with high-waisted wide-leg pants. 

Lopez accessorized the look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and an assortment of gold bracelets and rings. She also added a pair of radiator sunglasses and a beige quilted crossbody bag with studs along the leather body and a gold chain strap.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at her office in Los Angeles on July 20, 2023.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of clear platform heels. The silhouette of the heels was primarily covered by the wide pant legs, leaving only the see-through vamp around the almond toe exposed. The sandals brought height to the look with a platform sole and a block heel that was about 6 inches tall.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at her office in Los Angeles on July 20, 2023.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez has been favoring the added boost from platform heels recently. Earlier this week, Lopez was spotted shopping in Los Angeles wearing a breezy red halter dress with embellished espadrille sandals with a woven platform sole. The height-boosting silhouette has become a favorite among stars like Issa Rae, Britney Spears and Kate Beckinsale.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at her office in Los Angeles on July 20, 2023.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The “Maid in Manhattan” actress has always been a prominent figure in the fashion realm. She has served as an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, and Guess. Her motives in the industry were recognized in 2019 when was awarded the Fashion Icon Award by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. She recently launched a footwear collection, JLO by Jennifer Lopez, with Revolve. The line was released in March with a range of high-heeled sandals, boots and pumps in a variety of colors and patterns including metallic tones and leopard prints.

A Look at Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Shoe Collection
