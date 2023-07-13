Jennifer Lopez Gets Summer-Ready in Breezy Button-Down Shirt, White Denim and Platform Espadrilles

Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about in Los Angeles yesterday, clad in a casual neutral-toned ensemble.

The “Hustlers” star sported a camel-colored button-down shirt in a breezy style featuring an ample pocket, a sharp collared neckline and billowing long sleeves. Lopez’s top was neatly tucked into cream-colored high-waisted denim trousers, also in a baggy style.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

Beyond her wardrobe, “The Boy Next Door” actress wore a myriad of shiny gold jewelry worn along with a white leather Hermes Birkin bag with high-shine gold hardware and instantly recognizable lock detailing.

Offering her look a boost, Lopez stepped out in a pair of white leather and tan platform espadrille sandals. The footwear was crafted out of durable white leather with thick woven platform soles, caged toes and thick straps that laid across Lopez’s feet and up and around her ankles, securing the shoes in place. The summer style easily gave the performer a 3 to 4-inch boost.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s shoes. GC Images

Over the years, Lopez has been applauded for her smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, she has undertaken several fashion ventures, including recently launching a footwear collaboration with Revolve. She previously partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection, and in 2020, launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Lopez also has been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented her with its Fashion Icon Award.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

