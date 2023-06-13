Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Sports Classic Checkered Vans While Shopping with Mom

Maximilian Muniz has a super-fashionable mom, so it’s no wonder he would have an effortless sense of style all his own. Jennifer Lopez’s teenage son, from her previous marriage to Mark Anthony, showed off a casual-cool look for lunch and a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Joined by the “Get Right” hitmaker, the 15-year-old dressed in a black graphic tee and olive green joggers with Vans’ classic Checkerboard slip-on sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez and Maximilian Muniz in West Hollywood, Calif., on June 9. @broadimage / SplashNews.com

Muniz, who has a twin in Emme, sported a black and gray pair of the timeless $65 shoes. He topped off the understated outfit with a beige baseball cap for the outing.

As for J-Lo, the “Marry Me” star opted for a fancier look, slipping into a multicolor geometric-print maxi dress from La DoubleJ. The long shift dress, which she paired with soaring white Gucci platform sandals, featured a classic collar with buttons down the front, flowy sleeves and ruffled detailing.

Jennifer Lopez in West Hollywood, Calif. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez chose a pair of sky-high pumps boasting a crisscross vamp design with silver-stoned stud detailing and the brand’s signature GG emblem on the stacked platform soles. She also carried a vibrant red leather Hermès Constance bag and accessorized with a smattering of jewelry including gold hoop earrings and multiple rings from Jennifer Fisher.

When it comes to shoes, Lopez is often seen in strappy sandals and platform pumps from brands like Femme LA, Valentino and Christian Louboutin. She’s also a fan of boots by Ralph Lauren, Saint Laurent and Jimmy Choo, as well as Chanel loafers. Off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge tends to step out in chic sneakers from Coach, Nike, Adidas and Reebok. Moreover, Lopez just launched a new shoe line exclusively with Revolve this past spring.

