×
Read Next: Lupita Nyong’o Commands Attention in Custom Misha Japanwala Breastplate & Hidden Heels at Tony Awards 2023
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Jennifer Lopez Pops in Red Prints and 6-Inch Gucci Platforms with Son Maximilian Muniz

Jennifer Lopez, caftan, collared dress, printed dress, white dress, red dress, Gucci, heels, high heels, platforms, platform sandals, sandals, platform heels, womens sandals, womens platforms, white sandals, logo sandals, studded sandals, tall heels, embellished heels, 6-inch heels
Jennifer Lopez goes shopping in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 10, 2023.
Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez made a sky-high statement during her latest outing in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, Lopez went out to lunch and a shopping trip with her 15-year-old son Maximilian Muniz, wearing a vibrant summer outfit. The “Mother” star’s ensemble featured a white collared dress with long sleeves, a buttoned front and an ankle-length tiered hem. The piece earned a burst of color, however, from an allover kaleidoscopic geometric print in hues of red, light blue and golden yellow.

Jennifer Lopez, caftan, collared dress, printed dress, white dress, red dress, Gucci, heels, high heels, platforms, platform sandals, sandals, platform heels, womens sandals, womens platforms, white sandals, logo sandals, studded sandals, tall heels, embellished heels, 6-inch heels
Jennifer Lopez goes shopping in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 10, 2023.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Loepz opted to accent her outfit with complementary accessories, making its prints take center stage: a set of gold hoop earrings and a wrapped chain bracelet, as well as a red leather version of the Hermès’ popular Constance handbag. The smooth crossbody, which features an adjustable strap and front flap topped by a gleaming gold “H” clasp, regularly retails between $4,000 to $20,000 depending on its size, availability, color and material.

Jennifer Lopez, caftan, collared dress, printed dress, white dress, red dress, Gucci, heels, high heels, platforms, platform sandals, sandals, platform heels, womens sandals, womens platforms, white sandals, logo sandals, studded sandals, tall heels, embellished heels, 6-inch heels
Jennifer Lopez goes shopping in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 10, 2023.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Lopez strapped into Gucci’s popular G Studs platforms to finish her outfit. The actress’ $1,290 style featured smooth leather uppers with crossed toe straps, buckled ankle straps and thick platform soles covered in silver studs that formed Gucci’s signature “GG” interlocking monogram. The style was complete with flared heels, which totaled 6.1 inches in height for a dynamic finish. The set complemented Lopez’s dress’ white base while remaining sleek and sharp — and cementing her decades-long penchant for towering heels.

Jennifer Lopez, caftan, collared dress, printed dress, white dress, red dress, Gucci, heels, high heels, platforms, platform sandals, sandals, platform heels, womens sandals, womens platforms, white sandals, logo sandals, studded sandals, tall heels, embellished heels, 6-inch heels
A closer look at Lopez’s heels.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA
Gucci, heels, high heels, platforms, platform sandals, sandals, platform heels, womens sandals, womens platforms, white sandals, logo sandals, studded sandals, tall heels, embellished heels, 6-inch heels
Gucci’s “G Studs” sandals.Courtesy of Gucci

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jennifer Lopez Pops in 6-Inch Gucci Heels with Son Maximilian Muniz
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Ferrari Dethrones Toyota in Historic Return at 100th Le Mans
Ferrari Dethrones Toyota in Historic Return at 100th Le Mans
Rachel Brosnahan Goes Maximalist in Polka Dot Versace Dress With Butterfly Accents at the 2023 Tony Awards
wwd
Rachel Brosnahan Goes Maximalist in Polka Dot Versace Dress With Butterfly Accents at the 2023 Tony Awards
Emily Ratajkowski Swears By This Fast-Acting $18 Serum That Shoppers Call ‘Liquid Gold’ for Improving Skin Texture
Emily Ratajkowski Swears By This Fast-Acting $18 Serum That Shoppers Call ‘Liquid Gold’ for Improving Skin Texture
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Evolution St. Louis Sued for $850K
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Evolution St. Louis Sued for $850K
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad