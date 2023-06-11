Jennifer Lopez Pops in Red Prints and 6-Inch Gucci Platforms with Son Maximilian Muniz

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez made a sky-high statement during her latest outing in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, Lopez went out to lunch and a shopping trip with her 15-year-old son Maximilian Muniz, wearing a vibrant summer outfit. The “Mother” star’s ensemble featured a white collared dress with long sleeves, a buttoned front and an ankle-length tiered hem. The piece earned a burst of color, however, from an allover kaleidoscopic geometric print in hues of red, light blue and golden yellow.

Jennifer Lopez goes shopping in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 10, 2023. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Loepz opted to accent her outfit with complementary accessories, making its prints take center stage: a set of gold hoop earrings and a wrapped chain bracelet, as well as a red leather version of the Hermès’ popular Constance handbag. The smooth crossbody, which features an adjustable strap and front flap topped by a gleaming gold “H” clasp, regularly retails between $4,000 to $20,000 depending on its size, availability, color and material.

Jennifer Lopez goes shopping in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 10, 2023. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Lopez strapped into Gucci’s popular G Studs platforms to finish her outfit. The actress’ $1,290 style featured smooth leather uppers with crossed toe straps, buckled ankle straps and thick platform soles covered in silver studs that formed Gucci’s signature “GG” interlocking monogram. The style was complete with flared heels, which totaled 6.1 inches in height for a dynamic finish. The set complemented Lopez’s dress’ white base while remaining sleek and sharp — and cementing her decades-long penchant for towering heels.

A closer look at Lopez’s heels. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Gucci’s “G Studs” sandals. Courtesy of Gucci

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.