Jennifer Lopez Goes Red Hot in Breezy Halter Dress & Gemstone-Embellished Sandals

Jennifer Lopez was spotted out shopping in Los Angeles yesterday. The hitmaker was clad in a bright red sundress in a halter style. The garment was boxy and breezy with a silver hardware attached to the halter neckline and a slouchy oversized silhouette.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

Matching her dress, the “On the Floor” singer toted a bright red Hermes Birkin bag. Additionally, Lopez wore a red leather cuff with silver hardware and aviator sunglasses with tinted red and black lenses.

Lifted to new heights, Lopez stepped out in a pair of embellished espadrille sandals. The footwear was crafted out of tan leather with thick woven platform soles and thick straps, dotted with colorful gemstones that laid across Lopez’s feet and up and around her ankles.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s shoes. GC Images

The summery gemstone-encrusted style easily gave the performer a 3 to 4-inch boost. Although the heels of her footwear were not visible, it’s likely the shoes featured block or wedge heels like any other espadrille style. Espadrilles are a must-have footwear item for many during the summer

Jennifer Lopez is seen on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

Over the years, Lopez has been applauded for her smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, she has undertaken several fashion ventures, including recently launching a footwear collaboration with Revolve. She previously partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection, and in 2020, launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Lopez also has been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented her with its Fashion Icon Award.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

