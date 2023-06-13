Jennifer Lopez Has a Red Carpet Date Night in Gucci Dress & Platforms With Ben Affleck at ‘The Flash’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of “The Flash” alongside her spouse, Ben Affleck, at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Los Angeles on Monday night.

In a stylish display on the red carpet, Lopez made a grand entrance wearing a Gucci dress. The floor-length dress showcased a combination of a black zip-up wetsuit-style bodice and a peach-colored skirt, creating an eye-catching contrast.

Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “The Flash” held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Complementing her attire, she carried a black Kurt Geiger clutch bag. Her hair was expertly styled into a sleek and sophisticated long ponytail, enhancing her overall appearance with its polished and glamorous look.

While the length of the actress’s dress kept us from seeing her footwear, “The Mother” star strapped on a pair of platform pumps. Platform pumps have made a significant comeback in recent fashion trends. These elevated heels offer both style and comfort, providing extra height and a bold statement. With their chunky platforms and high heels, platform pumps add a touch of retro glamour to any outfit.

Affleck complemented his wife’s style by opting for an all-black ensemble. The actor sported a tailored suit accompanied by a crisp button-down shirt. His choice of lace-up dress shoes added a refined touch to his overall look, completing the elegant and polished aesthetic.

Jennifer Lopez is no newcomer to the fashion world, as she has engaged in various fashion endeavors throughout her successful career. The versatile performer previously collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti to produce a luxury footwear line in 2017 and subsequently introduced her own shoe collection in 2020, which bears her name. Additionally, Lopez has also acted as a brand ambassador for renowned fashion brands such as Coach, Versace, Guess, and others.

In March, the acclaimed singer unveiled her debut JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection, featuring an assortment of elegant high-heeled sandals, boots and pumps available in a diverse range of colors like black, white, gold, brown and silver. The collection showcases exquisite elements, including shimmering crystals, leopard prints, feathers, PVC and textured reptile patterns. The campaign promoting the collection is visually captivating as well.