Jennifer Lopez Gets Sporty in Neon Snakeskin-Print Leggings With Chunky Naked Wolfe Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez brought a pop of color to her latest workout — with sleek sneakers to match.

On Wednesday, Lopez was seen outside in Los Angeles, wearing a neon yellow crop top. The musician’s sleeveless tank was smoothly paired with a set of matching slim-fit leggings in hues of bright yellow and green, which were overlaid with an allover black python print for a reptilian flare. Aside from its practicality for working out, Lopez’s attire also leaned into the growing trends of matching seasonally colored sets and allover prints in athleisure — also seen in new collections by brands including Gymshark, TAVI Active and Gilly Hick.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in Los Angeles on July 19, 2023. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In tandem with her longtime athleisure street style, Lopez wore a set of oversized aviator sunglasses and carried a crystal-coated portable cup — this iteration cast in a gleaming rose gold hue.

The “Marry Me” star’s outfit was complete with thick white sneakers by Naked Wolfe. The Australian brand’s style featured narrow toes with stretched fabric uppers, which were overlaid with gray branded lettering and white front laces. The set was complete with exaggerated, curved white outsoles with clear gel inserts — which were further punctuated by rounded white heel bases topped by the label’s wolf logo embossments for a modern edge.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s sneakers. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Indeed, Lopez’s shoes were also ultra-trendy. According to trend prediction platform Trendalytics, the term “white sneakers” was searched 61,304 times on average in July — an 8.9% rise compared to 2022. The shoe style is also a widespread colorway of the moment, with Trendalytics identifying over 17,400 white sneaker styles currently on the market.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

