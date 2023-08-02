Jennifer Lopez Shines in Gold Thong Sandals for National Spritz Day With Delola

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez took a summer-worthy approach to celebrating National Spritz Day.

Lopez took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new Reels video for the occasion, where she strolled outdoors to celebrate the holiday by pouring herself a cocktail — naturally, from her own spritz brand, Delola. For the occasion, she wore a pale green midi dress with a squared neckline and structured bodice, which featured a delicate print of blossoming yellow and pale pink flowers.

Lopez’s floral dress was decidedly on-trend, similar to blooming patterns seen in new dress styles from brands including Markarian, Alice + Olivia and House of CB. The “Marry Me” star opted to finish her look with a set of gold hoop earrings, complementing her dress with a versatile metallic accent — similar to the hoops worn in her Delola summer campaign, where the multi-hyphenate posed with cocktails in a yellow swimsuit while lounging by the ocean.

When it came to footwear, Lopez slipped on a pair of gold sandals to finish her outfit. The “Maid in Manhattan” actress’ style featured smooth thin soles crafted from metallic leather, complete with matching angular thong straps. The sandals gave Lopez’s outfit a bold finish from their shiny texture, creating a sharp statement while remaining practical from its low height — which bore similarity to other smooth and embellished metallic styles on the market, hailing from brands including Aerin, Charles & Keith, Andre Assous and Sam Edelman.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples, Naked Wolfe and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Aaron enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

